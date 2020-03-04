It’s going to be a different year for South by Southwest. As of now, the annual film, music and tech conference in Austin will proceed as planned despite concerns about the coronavirus.
The festival programmers and organizers behind the event (taking place March 13-22) have recently come under public pressure to shut it down. Several big-name attendees like Facebook, Capital One and TikTok have canceled their appearances and are exploring alternative ways to bring their content to SXSW audiences.
People come from all over the world to screen their films, play their tunes and speak about their products. As a journalist, you shake a lot of hands and rub elbows with swarms of people. However, Austin depends on SXSW. As annoying as it may be for uninterested locals to dodge downtown traffic, it brings a lot of business and allows people to connect. That opportunity and sense of thrill is why I’ve been going each year for the past eight years.
As long as the films that I am excited about remain in the lineup, I will wear a Bane mask and Lloyd Christmas’ extra pair of gloves to see these works in a festival setting. So, if you are willing to drive south, down Interstate 35 to the capital, and proceed with caution, here are 10 titles to crack your knuckles over:
The Green Knight
Screens March 16.
I’m an A24 junkie. Anything the indie distribution company puts out, you don’t even have to sell it — I’m there. The reason is because A24 has introduced me to so many unique worlds and visions. None of A24’s movies are truly alike. Each one is an unforgettable experience, for better or worse.
This could not be more true for Dallas filmmaker David Lowery’s new narrative, The Green Knight. With Games of Thrones and The Witcher hot off the plate, anything that features famous faces (including Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton) dressed in medieval best is enough to raise a glass over these days. Considering Lowery (A Ghost Story) is a writer-director who craves left-of-center stories, The Green Knight (a fantasy retelling of the Arthurian tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight) is bound to drive us to new territory.
Cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo’s visuals (featured in the film’s trailer) are especially chilling, most notably when there’s a giant hand popping out from a hillside and an earthly creature that feels plucked right out of Pan’s Labyrinth. Color me excited!
Rad! (1986) 4K Restoration
Screens March 16.
One of my all-time favorite movies is the extremely 1980s sports flick Rad! As a kid, I was really into BMX freestyle and racing. So I would try to get my hands on as much related material as possible. I visited the Payless Video store (may it rest in peace) on Sunset Street in Denton and discovered this gem there, and I was forever changed.
I wish I could say I still ride — I don’t — but I do watch Rad! often to reconnect with my younger self and former passion.
SXSW does retro screenings each year. In previous years, they’ve included restorations of acclaimed films like Alien, Phantasm and The Road Warrior. So it’s as cool as this film’s name that the festival is shining the spotlight on a lesser-known movie.
Starring Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin and Talia Shire, Rad! is the adventure of one young man’s desire to win a BMX race fittingly called Helltrack. With its gnarly music tracks and ’80s charm and cheddar, this is a restoration that you don’t want to miss.
Beastie Boys Story
Screens March 16.
The Beastie Boys have undoubtedly made a big impression on the music industry and pop culture. They’re the one music act that I wish more than anything that I could wind back the clock to see live. Seven years ago, after dropping a new album, member Adam “MCA” Yauch died from a salivary gland tumor. It was a severe blow to fans.
Spike Jonze — the filmmaker behind Her and Where the Wild Things Are, and a longtime Beastie Boys friend and collaborator (and their “former grandfather,” according to the press release?) — joins forces with Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz to paint an intimate portrait of the band’s 40-year friendship in a live documentary experience. The film mixes a live show with documentary footage to create a new format.
Jonze is another director who likes to think outside the box, and Beastie Boys Story sounds like a cinephile’s ultimate jam.
The Climb
Screens March 15.
Of the 250 projects in the SXSW lineup, The Climb is the one I’ve seen and can wholeheartedly recommend. Right now, it stands as the year’s best film.
Filmmakers Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, who also portray the two central characters, take a simple idea about a toxic friendship between two men and add layers to it by spanning it across many years. It’s as if Richard Linklater (director of Boyhood and the Before trilogy) made a buddy comedy but also adopted the technical skills of Alejandro G. Iñárritu (director of Birdman and The Revenant).
The Climb was shot using many long takes, adding depth and subtlety to the mix. It also includes some of the greatest laughs of the past decade. I will be quoting it and dancing to Shawn Mullins’ “Lullaby” for years to come.
The King of Staten Island
Screens March 13.
Judd Apatow has been taking a break from telling his stories to focus on the lives of others. After reeling in many laughs and smiles with 2015’s Trainwreck and various documentaries and television projects, Apatow is back in the director’s chair to tell the semiautobiographical story of Saturday Night Live underdog Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island.
For anyone who follows Davidson’s career, you may know that he lost his father during the 9/11 attacks and has struggled to find normal life amid mental health issues. He’s a funny dude, and I’m curious to learn more about him.
Save Yourselves!
Screens March 16.
We’re all addicted to technology and checking our phones. So it’s important to pause every now and then to get back in touch with ourselves and learn to be present in the moment. Bleecker Street’s upcoming oddity Save Yourselves! turns that idea into a pre-apocalyptic rom-com.
Save Yourselves! premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and is currently sitting at 85% “fresh” on RottenTomatoes with 13 reviews. Critics are calling it “intriguing” and “delightful.” With its talented cast of relative newcomers (including John Reynolds, Sunita Mani and Ben Sinclair) and hilariously original story (about a couple taking a tech-free vacation in the country, only to find out they’ve missed the news of an alien attack), SXSW can save me a seat.
9to5: The Story of a Movement
Screens March 14.
In the documentary spotlight, there’s this fascinating documentary. It centers on a group of Boston secretaries who started to fight back against their workplaces in the ’70s and created a movement. The act became a national story, but it has, for the most part, seemingly been swept under the rug. The struggles and stories of these women reverberate today. We could all learn from them.
The Vigil
Screens March 16.
Arguably, one of the most enjoyable sections of the festival is the midnight block. If you can manage to spread your eyelids open like Alex in A Clockwork Orange in the wee hours of the night, you can catch some horror treats. However, when your movie deals with ancient lore, demonology and situations going very, very wrong for characters, you may not need help staying awake. With Blumhouse’s name slapped on this film, you can go ahead and prepare to sleep with the lights on.
Boys State
Screens March 14.
This documentary film is exciting for many reasons. For one, it’s a political coming-of-age story that examines the health of American democracy. The story involves a thousand 17-year-old Texas boys coming together to build a representative government from the ground up.
Additionally, it was acquired at Sundance by A24 and Apple for a record-breaking $12 million, making it the largest sale for a documentary ever at a festival. It also won Sunday’s Grand Jury Prize for a U.S. documentary, which is a high honor that has me curious about the film’s contents.
Violet
Screens March 14.
Quarter- and midlife crises are real. There’s a time when we realize childhood is officially over, that we’re adults now who have a lot of responsibilities, and our wings have been figuratively clipped. It’s a sad realization.
Justine Bateman’s feature debut, Violet, taps into that fear.
The drama stars Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux. It follows Munn’s 30-something film executive character who is listening to “a voice” that makes a slew of decisions based on fear. Some of the decisions have taken her away from who she is. It’s not until a friend’s comment that she realizes she’s been lied to by this voice for her entire life.
This is quite the concept. I’m eager to know what it will reveal about myself and my own decision-making.
Other films to consider
The 24th; Crazy, Not Insane; I Used to Go Here; Nine Days; The Nowhere Inn; Small Engine Repair; The Toll; Topside; Yummy and Zappa.
More information on the films, screening times and ticket information can be found on www.sxsw.com.