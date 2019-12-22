Outer space offers infinite ground for cinema to explore. It’s so far beyond the grasp for us mere earthlings. We can’t comprehend it entirely. In the past, the brightest among us have boarded shuttles to venture into the unknown. The rest of us, however, stayed put on the big blue planet, wondering what it would be like among the stars.
Good cinema helps to provide an appetizer for that dream, and Ad Astra is good cinema.
At its core, Ad Astra — starring Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones — is a story of fathers and sons, but punched up to a cosmic scale. It’s essentially not too distant from Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 war classic Apocalypse Now. Its aesthetic may pull from other space films like Solaris, 2001: A Space Odyssey and last year’s First Man, but at its heart, it’s a human drama.
There’s a particular madness to Ad Astra that causes you to look inward and ruminate on your own dealings with pain, shame and regret. Pitt’s astronaut character exemplifies this as a man whose emotional response to his circumstance is to compartmentalize. He has buried all his emotions deep in his psyche, much due to his father’s absence. McBride’s father (Lee Jones) left on a one-way trip to conduct antimatter research in Neptune’s orbit. But powerful surges can be felt from his last known location, and they could have damaging effects on our solar system.
It’s Pitt’s character’s plight to understand his father — and his father’s plight to find life beyond — that gives Ad Astra its contemplative layering. There are secrets within that are itching for you to find out and think on. This isn’t your typical spaceman adventure film. There’s an authentic touch that director James Gray (The Lost City of Z) brings to the film that’s admirable. While I’m not 100 percent on board with Pitt’s narration (which robs the film of its subtlety), so much works. One of the year’s finest achievements.
4K quality: Ad Astra was stunning in IMAX presentation, and those explosive visuals carry over remarkably well on 4K disc. The way sunlight slowly illuminates detailed surfaces on the space crafts (oh, the moon pirate sequence) dazzles in the UHD format.
For a film that’s all about putting you in the exact space of its characters, the sound effects are just as worthy of applauding. There are scenes of tension, most notably one involving a monkey, that are elevated by the sounds created and the music that gets your blood pumping.
Extras: The 4K Ultra HD releases includes deleted scenes with optional commentary by director James Gray, an audio commentary with Gray, and five 5-10-minute featurettes that focus on different aspects of the film.
Gray is a filmmaker that likes to go the extra mile. As you will see in the featurettes and listen to in the commentary, he is careful to be as true to the experience as humanly possible. The amount of research and planning that went into making his film is unbelievable.
■
Silver Bullet (★★½) As spectacular as Scream Factory’s cover design is (by artist Devon Whitehead for this collector’s edition), there’s no changing how this 1985 film’s bark is more intense and satisfying than its bite.
Stephen King’s adaptation of his own novelette has all that it needs to be a fantastic werewolf movie. There’s a notable cast (including a young Corey Haim, Gary Busey and Everett McGill) and a story that flows much like King’s highly successful It (but with a lycanthrope instead of a clown). However, what it becomes is a massively disjointed entry with no power to blow any of the three little pigs’ houses down.
One glaring issue is the character who is sharing the story. For how much another character (Haim) is featured in the film, the storytellers made the wrong call. This likely has to deal with filmmakers trying to find solutions to production troubles, which includes the hiring and firing of directors and actors. The bonus features provide insight if you are curious.
The collector’s edition is for King completionists. Very little is special about it, save for a few effects shots and scenes of dramatic tension. (One moment of a congregation turning beastly and violent is terrifying.) Otherwise, you might want to move on to another more promising King story.
Rated R, 94 minutes.
Extras: The Scream Factory collector’s edition (available through shoutfactory.com/shop) includes a new audio commentary with producer Martha De Laurentiis; new interviews with actor Kent Broadhurst and editor Daniel Loewenthal; a previously released audio commentary with director Daniel Attias; isolated score selections and audio commentary with composter Jay Chattaway; previously recorded interviews with actor Every McGill and special effects artists Matthew Mungle and Michael McCracken; a theatrical trailer and TV spot, and a still gallery.
■
Universal Horror Collection: Vol. 3 (★★★½) Due to our limited attention spans in today’s full-tilt media world, it takes a lot of patience to get through the classics. But if you crave experiences where you can pop something in, and it transports you back to another time and place, Scream Factory’s third volume of Universal Horror titles does the trick. The lighting, epic dramatic performances, and music have shaped the genre into what it is today.
In the immaculate four-movie collection pack, you will find 1939’s Tower of London (about a heartless king who comes to power with the assistance of his savage executioner); 1941’s Man-Made Monster (a mad scientist turns a carnival performer in a vicious monster); 1941’s The Black Cat (a family of greedy relatives gather at an isolated mansion where they are picked off one by one) and 1941’s Horror Island (a haunted castle film with a crazed killer on the loose).
What I value most about these Universal horror releases by Scream Factory are the film historians they get to speak about each of them. All titles come with audio commentaries done by various authors and film historians. Most have either written about the genre or the horror icons featured in the projects (such as Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff and Vincent Price). The knowledge, observations, and wisdom they bring to each film is like watching a documentary. So, if you like the genre, but would rather have a broader view of the movie from the get-go, I would suggest watching them with the commentary option.
That said, each feature works as an effective mood piece. A lot of focus is paid toward character interactions and production design. I spent hours watching these films in awe of how they were able to achieve certain shots and cuts. There are visual effects shots in Man-Made Monster involving the monster glowing that I cannot wrap my head around. Of course, we can call the look dated, but for its time, it probably shocked audiences.
Not rated, about 285 minutes in total.
Extras: The Scream Factory / Universal Horror Collection includes new audio commentaries with various authors and film historians (such as Steve Haberman, Tom Weaver, Constantine Nasr, Gary D. Rhoades and Ted Newsom); theatrical trailers and image galleries.
■
Also available this week on Blu-ray and DVD: Adopt a Highway, The Gallows Act II, The Kill Team and Judy (2019).