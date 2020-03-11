Nearly 65 years later, Cecil B. DeMille’s legendary epic The Ten Commandments remains one of the most popular biblical films ever made. Whether it’s Charlton Heston’s commanding turn as Moses, the special effects, gigantic set-pieces or its adherence to Scripture, it’s a notable work of filmmaking and storytelling that raised the narrative bar of spreading evangelical messages.
Just in time for Easter, Paramount Home Entertainment will be releasing a new Blu-ray DigiBook of the beloved film. The special edition will feature three Blu-ray discs. It includes not only the fully restored 1956 version of the film but also DeMille’s original 1923 silent version, as well as a 16-page booklet that contains historical facts about both productions and rare photos.
Additionally, the set features an in-depth feature-length documentary, an audio commentary by Katherine Orrison (author of Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments), a remarkable newsreel footage of the film’s New York premiere, theatrical trailer, hand-tinted footage of the Exodus and Parting of the Red Sea sequence from the 1923 release, a two-color Technicolor segment and photo galleries.
The Ten Commandments is available Tuesday on Blu-ray DigiBook through Paramount Home Video. In celebration of the release, the Denton Record-Chronicle had the opportunity to speak with Charlton Heston’s son, filmmaker Fraser C. Heston (City Slickers and the 1996 family film Alaska). Fraser Heston discussed the power of Moses’ story, the timeless quality of The Ten Commandments, and how he played baby Moses in the film at just three months old.
Good cinema is an accumulation of filmmakers’ art and skills. In your opinion, what’s the secret to perfecting that process, and how does The Ten Commandments fit into that?
The Moses saga is one of the greatest stories ever told. Moses is a figure who is revered by several religions. His story resonates across the world, especially during the Cold War era, when the film released. The story of freedom is important.
I also think you have the quintessential director of epics. When you think of epics, you think Cecil B. DeMille. And when you think DeMille, you’re going to think of The Ten Commandments. It’s just a natural progression. He brought the culmination of filmmaking art and his art to the table on that picture. Not to mention a great cast.
Aside from my dad, there was Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Yvonne De Carlo, Vincent Price, John Derek and Edward G. Robinson, for God’s sake. Additionally, you have amazing effects. Remember, boys and girls, no CGI or computers. It was all done with in-camera photography, models and miniatures, tricks like running water backward and a lot of optical effects. It’s a lost art.
That culmination has to work. If anything had fallen apart, it would not have worked. Luckily for DeMille and Paramount — who ponied up $13 million, which is probably the most a studio had ever spent on a film — it did. It has since gone on to do hundreds of millions of dollars all around the world.
One of the facts noted in Paramount’s DigiBook release of the film is how DeMille assembled a team to scour museums and libraries to analyze religious and historical writings and works of art to depict Moses’ life. There’s an attention to detail there, and it shows in the film. How did DeMille’s craft inspire you as a filmmaker?
Any filmmaker would look at a film like The Ten Commandments and say it’s something to aspire to. I guess the modern equivalent would be the Marvel movies or the big action franchises like Mission: Impossible. I can’t apply this to The Ten Commandments because I was only three months old when it was filmed.
But I got to grow up on movie sets my entire life, to watch great directors like William Wyler (Ben-Hur), Orson Welles (Touch of Evil) and Franklin J. Schaffner (1968’s Planet of the Apes). You can’t help but learn from them and how they tell stories with moving pictures. How do you create the illusion on screen, which is nothing more than colored shadows, after all, and a little sound and music? How do you create the illusion of story and motion?
How has your relationship with The Ten Commandments changed over the years? When did your father share it with you and what kind of conversations did you have? And what was it like passing it off to your kids and going to anniversary screenings?
My first memory of the film was when I was 5 or so when my parents thought I was old enough to see it. It sort of terrified me. It’s pretty frightening amid the mud pits of the slaves, the burning bush, the parting of the sea and the destruction of Pharaoh’s army. Oh my gosh! Horrific!
Once you get over that, you have to be in awe of the spectacle of it and the story of it. As I’ve said, the story still rings true. This and the story of Jesus are the two greatest stories ever told that helped to inform Western civilization, and there’s a reason for it.
As an older filmmaker and a father, I came back to it. The last time I saw it on the big screen was a few years ago when Paramount screened a restored print. By the way, it’s a fantastic restoration.
I think so, too.
The Blu-ray looks like you could step into the screen and hop in a chariot and gallop through the Red Sea.
Yeah. It looks like it came out last year.
Oh, it’s incredible! After I saw it, Paramount asked me to introduce a special screening, and I said, “Sure.” I gave my little speech, sat down to watch the opening of the film, and decided to duck out after my big moment as baby Moses. But I couldn’t leave the theater. I think that proves that, even though I knew how it came out in the end, it was worth watching for the umpteenth time.
Do you still have any questions about the making of the film from watching it over the years that you didn’t get to ask anybody about?
I wish I knew DeMille as a grown-up. I wish I could talk to him now and ask him how he really put all those elements together in the parting of the Red Sea sequence. If you look at the little documentary in the release, titled “Making Miracles,” it tells you more about how the film was put together (including the parting of the Red Sea) than any documentary I’ve seen on The Ten Commandments. There are a lot of secrets revealed in that feature that were definitely worth looking at.
What kind of baby were you like on set?
Oh, I was wonderful! I was just beautiful and kind. No. But dad did tell a funny story. When they let me go in the basket and floated me down the Nile — of course, my dad was on the set, and there’s a wonderful photo of that — the basket began to sink. When he went to the basket to open it up, there was 4 inches of water in it, and I was floating in it.
He went to grab me, but the social worker, who was assigned to look after the welfare of children on the set, grabbed onto me first. He said, “That’s all right. I’ll take it.” She said, “Oh, no, Mr. Heston. I’m assigned to look after him. I’m the only one who can legally hold him between takes.” He told me that he looked at her and used the same voice that Moses used on Pharaoh: “Give me that child!” Not surprisingly, she did.
Do you still have that papyrus basket?
No. I didn’t get the basket. But we got the staff.
Oh, that’s good!
Yeah. We got the staff of Moses. It still has a few shocks left in it, so I have to be careful not to point it at my swimming pool.
That’s funny! And lastly, what makes a movie timeless as opposed to something that comes and goes?
Well, it has to be a good movie, doesn’t it? It has to be well made and have good acting, cinematography and story. I believe the only attributes you really need to be a filmmaker — after all, you can make a movie on your iPhone in your backyard — is to have a good story to tell and a burning desire to tell it. And if you happen to have the skin of a rhinoceros, that won’t hurt you in Hollywood, either.
