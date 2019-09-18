Only at Fantastic Fest can you lounge around with hundreds of genre film fans and swap VHS tapes. Only at Fantastic Fest could you run into Elijah Wood while leaving the bathroom. Only at Fantastic Fest can you see some of the most frightening, strange and flat-out awesome movies.
There is a reason I return to the Austin-based film festival each year. And there is a reason my wife is generous enough to let me step away from my dad and husband duties for a few days. (I owe her so much. Thanks, honey!) It's because I love it, and it's one of the most exciting weeks of the year.
This year's crop is a slew of curious flicks. There are a few recognizable titles, but there are plenty of gems awaiting your discovery. The event will be held at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar Boulevard in Austin, and it kicks off Thursday and wraps up on Sept. 26. There is still time for you to drive south on Interstate 35 and soak up the weirdness that Austin always promises.
What’s up, doc?
Out of all the categories featured at Fantastic Fest this year, documentaries have me the most entranced. And two of them I have already seen and have been wowed by.
The first is Alexandre O. Philippe’s Memory: The Origins of Alien. The film centers on the collaborative effort to make one of the most acclaimed sci-fi horror films of all time, Ridley Scott’s 1979 stunner Alien.
Memory is not a glorified DVD extra. It’s an all-encompassing doc that delves into the history of its creation (from Dan O’Bannon’s scripting phase, Swiss painter H.R. Giger’s original designs and Scott’s incredibly simplistic direction) and how the iconic chest-burster scene shifted the cinematic paradigm.
The second is Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street. This tender entry is a personal journey with the power to open your eyes to your surroundings. Directed by Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen, the film examines the homoerotic underpinnings of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and Freddy’s Revenge star Mark Patton’s experience during and after the horror film’s release in 1985.
Scream, Queen! could have easily been a one-dimensional account of Patton’s life, but the filmmakers bring many fascinating elements to the table. They even make it uncomfortably intense, such in an extended sequence when Patton sits down with Freddy’s Revenge screenwriter David Chaskin. For many years, Chaskin blamed Patton for the film’s subtext. Scream, Queen! is Patton’s pursuit to set the record straight and learn valuable lessons along the way.
Rounding off the documentaries is Wrinkles the Clown. What sounds like a straight-to-DVD horror movie is actually a shocking story about a Florida clown who is hired by parents to scare their misbehaving children. Apparently, Wrinkles has been doing this under the radar for decades, and the images shown in the documentary’s trailer are for nightmares only. Here’s a film that will both inform and likely terrify you.
Marquee makers
Now for the big names — the more buzzed-about film titles and ones with recognizable talents.
The festival bookends are undoubtedly the juggernauts. Opening Fantastic Fest on Thursday is Jojo Rabbit, filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire about a young German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) who discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Oh, and he also has an imaginary friend named Adolf Hitler (Waititi).
Co-starring Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson and Stephen Merchant, Jojo Rabbit sounds like it’s not going to sit well with some audiences. However, Waititi is someone who likes prod the established order, crack jokes and also warm your heart. I expect Jojo Rabbit to do precisely that.
Fantastic Fest might be saving the best for last with Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out. The film brings together an impressive cast members (including Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Chris Evans) for a mystery akin to an Agatha Christie novel, but with a few creative Johnson slices.
The word out of the Toronto International Film Festival is that Knives Out is one of the most entertaining films of the year. Considering it’s Johnson’s next original project following Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I’m sure there are going to be some jabs at obnoxious fanboys. Johnson’s sly that way.
Also bringing Fantastic Fest some serious credit is the much-talked-about horror film The Lodge; Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-winning twister Parasite; and Takashi Miike’s latest, First Love. Each film is bound to leave your jaw on the floor and ruffle your feathers for the better.
Keep Austin weird
If any of the features mentioned above sound odd to you, put on some suntan lotion because the next section radiates with eccentricity.
Let’s begin with Color Out of Space, starring everyone’s favorite movie weirdo Nicolas Cage. There’s a term that is often thrown around with Cage’s movies lately, and that’s “uncaged.” Cage is at his best when he’s at his most unhinged. I don’t know if anything will top the craziness of last year’s Mandy. However, I wouldn’t put it past director Richard Stanley (Hardware and The Island of Dr. Moreau) to meet it or leap over it, especially when it’s based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft about the catastrophic aftereffects of a town that is struck by a meteorite.
Next is Sea Fever, starring Connie Nielsen. I don’t see this one going entirely off the rails, but it will certainly get under your skin. I am a sucker for movies about ship crew members struggling to stay alive when some nasty creature or thing tests their survival skills.
All that has been released thus far from director Neasa Hardiman's horror film is a clip of a crew checking to see if they’ve been infected by a parasite growing in their water supply. They shine a flashlight in each other’s eyes to inspect anything squirmy in their eyeballs (like the TV series The Strain). The sequence slowly cranks up the tension, and I bet the movie will give you a severe case of the heebie-jeebies.
Every year there’s a film that has the “Rooty Tooty Fresh ’n Fruity” of movie titles. This year, that honor belongs to Butt Boy. Once you catch a whiff of what this movie is about, you won’t be able to Febreeze it from your mind anytime soon. Filmmaker-comedian Tyler Cornack’s Butt Boy contains the most ridiculous concept but seemingly plays it straight throughout — a method that often leads to the best comedies.
From the teaser, you can gather that Butt Boy focuses on a middle-class man with a tedious life who awakens to a new obsession after his first prostate exam: He likes to shove things up his butt. It’s not always the most basic objects either. I will just let your imagination run away with you. So, buckle up for a film that’s going to be anything but in the rearview after you are released from its grasp.
Other movies you should research: Come to Daddy, The Death of Dick Long, Guns Akimbo, In the Shadow of the Moon, In the Tall Grass, Little Joe, Pelican Blood, Random Acts of Violence, Secret Screenings (the most joyous part of the festival where you line up for a mystery movie), Sweetheart, VHYes, Vivarium and Wyrm.
Visit fantasticfest.com for all information about screenings, badges, tickets and other fun events.