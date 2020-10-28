This time of the year is typically filled with cinematic downers. But every so often, a warm, fuzzy and funny movie will come along to bring about some much-needed smiles and giggles.
The Netflix film Holidate checks all the standard rom-com boxes, but it’s also irresistibly charming and laugh-out-loud hilarious. It’s a welcome package wrapped up in honest moments, holiday cheer, and sheer absurdity in the best way.
Directed by John Whitesell (Malibu’s Most Wanted and Deck the Halls) and written by Tiffany Paulsen (2007’s Nancy Drew), Holidate follows two individuals, Sloane and Jackson (Emma Roberts and Little Fires Everywhere’s Luke Bracey), who are fed up with spending the holidays alone. Siblings and cousins all come to festive gatherings with dates or spouses around their arms, and you can feel the judgment radiate among the family members when the central characters show up with nobody in tow.
When Sloane and Jackson meet at a mall gift exchange, the two strangers walk and talk and ultimately pledge to be each other’s dates for all holidays for the year. Will their business deal blossom into something real? Hello. It’s a romantic comedy.
In the spirit of a Nancy Meyers movie, peppered with the raunchiness of a Judd Apatow production, Holidate has its cake and eats it, too. It journeys through the signature genre moments (your meet-cutes, wild family members, embarrassing situations, heartbreaks and feeling reveals) with its tongue firmly planted in cheek.
One scene encapsulates this early on when Sloane and Jackson people-watch at a New Year’s Eve party and deconstruct romantic comedy movies. The conversations are compelling, witty and flow with a stinging sense of relatability. I mean, what woman or man doesn’t talk about hopping aboard “the Ryan Gosling train”?
The filmmakers create likable characters, have cast adept actors (both leads equally stand out) and pencil in goofy-but-pleasant subplots that add up to a gift fit for the season. While some gags land with a thud from time to time, it’s not long before a sweet or legit humorous moment comes to the rescue. Where else are you going to see a sea of children rushing through a field covered in Easter eggs while Ludacris’ 2001 track about how a certain someone should “move” and “get out of the way” plays over it?
Allow Holidate to make your week. Watch it with a loved one or do an online Netflix watch party (a.k.a. Teleparty) with your friends! You won’t be disappointed.