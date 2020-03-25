Schools are closed. Extracurricular activities are canceled. Movie theater doors are shut. We’re stuck!
COVID-19 has all our families homebound. We’re all scrolling through the countless streaming services in hopes of finding a movie or television show that isn’t questionably inappropriate for kids (or doesn’t have an overemphasis on dead parents, a.k.a. every Disney offering).
If you’re on the hunt for quality entertainment — and maybe even something a little educational to bring about a good family conversation — here are five titles to try on for size across the digital platforms.
Bluey (Season 1)
Available on Disney Plus, Hulu or YouTube TV.
If there’s one show that I recommend wholeheartedly to parents, it’s the relatively new Australian animated series Bluey. The 18-episode first season centers on the adventures of the titular 6-year-old blue heeler pup, her younger sister Bingo and her mom and dad.
With each episode split into three segments, the series sees the dog family navigating the ordinary (and extraordinary) experiences of domestic life while capturing the hearts of children and adults alike. (Seriously. Bluey is so good that I would continue to watch it without kids around.)
The series is targeted more at preschoolers, but there are aspects for the whole family to enjoy, no matter the age. If you spend six minutes with Bluey’s family in the premiere episode (about simply keeping a balloon from falling to the ground), you’ll be as delighted as embarking on a romp with the most fun-loving individuals. These pooches aren’t walking headaches like Caillou. They make mistakes, learn and talk about them with their parents and friends.
Not only can kids discover the value of being a family and the importance of creativity, but parents can be stopped in their tracks, too. I can certainly attest to this. There were several times throughout that had me reflecting on the amount of time I give my son, how I interact with him and support his discoveries.
There’s one episode titled “The Dump,” in particular, that features the dad and his pups dropping off recyclables at a rubbish pile. The dad is set to toss away some papers when, all of a sudden, a disheartened Bluey recognizes her drawings are among them. Sympathetic to his daughter's feelings, the dad delicately explains how they cannot keep every artwork. However, by recycling them, it offers the chance for another child to color on a new piece of paper. It’s a beautiful sentiment.
Nothing is heavy-handed or falls into conventional trappings (like a nagging mom, forgetful dad or overt sexism). It’s subtle, effective and, of course, an absolute joy to watch.
One of my favorite personal happenings is when the two canine siblings dress up as grandmothers and crack wise like they're in The Golden Girls. It’s lovely from start to finish.
The Prince of Egypt (1998)
Available on Hulu.
After watching the 1956 epic The Ten Commandments (which recently received a collector’s treatment on Blu-ray through Paramount), I’ve wanted to revisit one of my first brushes with the story of Moses: the 1998 animated feature The Prince of Egypt.
The Ten Commandments is far from the worst thing to share with your kids. (Its four-hour runtime will eat up the day if that’s what you’re looking for.) That said, there are thematic elements and images in the Charlton Heston-starring film that could prove too frightening for younglings.
The Prince of Egypt is a safer bet. It tightens up the beloved retelling of the prophet who met with God and led Hebrews out of bondage in Egypt to the promised land of Canaan.
In hard times, watching strong spiritual quests can be rewarding — and what better one than that of Moses? Anchored by a voice cast including Val Kilmer, Sandra Bullock and Jeff Goldblum, the story faithfully follows the books of Genesis and Exodus, making only minor changes for dramatic effect. The action scenes are exciting, and the miracles wrought by God are depicted in awed fashion and respectful wonder.
Be prepared to discuss it with your children afterward and find your spirits lifted.
The Stinky & Dirty Show (Seasons 1-2)
Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Similar to Bluey, The Stinky & Dirty Show features excellent role models for kids. The uniquely animated series (as if the Cars movies were painted in watercolor) is based on the popular characters from the books by Jim and Kate McMullan.
It focuses on the daily problem-solving opportunities between a garbage truck and a backhoe. They take on issues by building, pulling and moving them aside. But it takes a few hard tries before they nail down the process.
The characters’ experiences are occasionally laugh-out-loud funny and reflect how children’s eagerness often outweigh their ability to reason. More importantly, there are strong messages about using resources, our minds and personal drive never to give up.
Stinky & Dirty doesn’t quite have that binge-able quality that Bluey has. For parents, it may be equivalent to eating pasta. After a while, the flavor loses its magic. Plus, it has a theme song that is as difficult as a particular Frozen song to let go. You have been warned.
Togo (2019)
Available on Disney Plus.
Disney Plus subscribers may be fully aware of this movie’s release. It dropped around Christmas, but the newness of the House of Mouse streaming platform may have scattered our attention. (I know I took several trips down memory lane to watch The First Kid, Blank Check and Brink before engaging with any original content. And, if you're curious, all those make worthy recommendations as well, with some dated ideas here and there.)
Togo, starring Willem Dafoe, tells the untold true story of the titular sled dog who led the 1925 serum run to save lives affected by a deadly disease in Nome, Alaska. Through its Little Engine That Could tale, young viewers can recognize the sacrifices made today by those working in hospitals and supply delivery.
It also teaches humbleness and selflessness because, for the longest time, it was fellow dog Balto that was receiving all the credit for the mission solely because he led the last leg of the journey. (The 1995 animated movie Balto has now been rendered as false.) Truthfully, no dog deserves all the credit. But the most impressive, without a doubt, is Togo. In a feat of athleticism and ingenuity, Togo powered through the most extreme elements and greater distances to save the village.
If you were skeptical of the film, the lessons littered throughout should have you sold. As difficult as it can be to see animals in turmoil (you watched Tiger King anyway), the emotions felt along the journey can make you a better person on the other side.
Savannah Smiles (1982)
Available on Vudu.
If money is getting tight and dropping $20 on new releases like Onward seems out of the question (until it hits Disney Plus next month), the movie and TV app Vudu is a great way to watch videos for free, without worry about doing anything illegal. Vudu is used to house digital codes that you can redeem to watch movies, but they also have hundreds of flicks to watch. They have a whole section dedicated to kid-friendly entertainment. You just have to watch it with some ads, and we have time for that now.
Outside of more eye-catching titles like Happy Feet, Hook and The Karate Kid, you can watch movies you’ve likely never seen before, like 1982’s Savannah Smiles.
Who would’ve thought a film about a little girl (Bridgette Andersen) running away from home and crossing paths with two escaped convicts (Mark Miller and Donovan Scott) would be so zany and heartwarming?
OK. So maybe you might have to talk to your kids about how child abduction should not be treated lightly, but there's a nostalgic charm and a sweet message about love conquering greed that gives it some staying power. Complete with a look and feel that resembles Where the Red Fern Grows meets The Apple Dumpling Gang, and some likable performances, Savannah Smiles makes for a nice pick-me-up.