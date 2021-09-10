Talk about a beautiful message to carry home after watching the endearing Everybody’s Talking About Jamie — and that's only one of many.
The award-winning musical is based on the story of Jamie Campbell, as featured in the documentary Drag Queen at Sixteen. The documentary was adapted for the stage in 2017. It follows teen boy Jamie New (renamed for the show and portrayed by newcomer Max Harwood), who aspires to be a drag queen while navigating turbulent times growing up in Sheffield, England.
The film adaptation reunites the stage production's creative team, including Jonathan Butterell as director, the screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, and the score by composer Dan Gillespie Sells and Anne Dudley. Other members include Lauren Patel (also making her big-screen debut) as Jamie's best friend Pritti Pasha, Richard E. Grant as Jamie's mentor Hugo/Loco Chanelle, and Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's caring mom Margaret.
Denton Record-Chronicle film critic Preston Barta recently sat down with Butterell, Harwood and Patel to discuss taking the stage musical to the big screen. We also chat about the magic of the song-and-dance numbers, how Campbell's story gave them courage in their lives, and how the realities have shifted.
Enjoy the conversation below, and catch Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas this weekend or on Amazon Prime Video next week.