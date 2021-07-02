I’m going to bend the rules a little bit when it comes to setting up this interview and movie. (I don’t think Colman Domingo’s ruthless pimp character in Zola, listed only under the name “X,” would mind because he’s someone that doesn’t live by the rules much anyway.) Usually, I wouldn’t bring myself into this, but Mr. Domingo is someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for and one of my favorite actors. Have you seen If Beale Street Could Talk or last year’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom? He has a pretty incredible range, and I think his character X (not to be confused with Vin Diesel’s daredevil character in that other franchise that isn’t The Fast and the Furious) just may be his best work to date.
There’s a point in A24’s bonkers stripper movie when a loudly dressed X asks two dancers — the titular Zola (Taylour Paige) and Stefani (Riley Keough), who are accompanying him on this wild weekend in Florida — to collect more serious money by sleeping with disgusting, lonely men. The tension in the car that this scene takes place is enough to make you want to abandon the vehicle immediately, which Zola attempts to do because she doesn’t want any part of X’s game.
Zola has no problem standing up for herself compared to Stefani, so she exits the car and says, “I’m out!” But then X, to his surprise, drops his American accent to engage in a Nigerian one in this moment of vulnerability.
“Get your a-- back in the car before I put your a-- back in the car,” X yells at Zola, in a manner that sinks you into the floor and causes your eyes to widen out of fear. So much is conveyed in Domingo’s delivery — an approach that the actor put a lot of thought into and discussed with filmmaker Janicza Bravo (director of 2017’s equally as wild Lemon).
“I wanted to make sure I crafted someone who was self-possessed, someone who has watched and appropriated African American culture. Someone who’s of Nigerian descent, but he sort of has made himself fit in,” Domingo said by phone in a recent interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle. “And it’s a little too much swagger, a little too much bling — the crocodile shoes [he wears] and all of that.”
Domingo wanted to make sure he walked a certain way, sat a certain way, and even held his sunglasses in his hand a certain way. It’s all of this posturing for X to feel powerful. And the moment that his accent slips is, as Domingo explains, him trying to recover his power.
“I think that’s one of the moments where [the accent] just came out, and he didn’t intend to. But once he realizes it’s out there, he tries to cover it up. You see him do it in that scene. He’s like, ‘Oh, let me get my language back. This person [Zola] made me unravel this, and I’m trying to keep that in check,” Domingo said.
Even though it’s a low moment for X, Zola (and the audience) remain silent because we’re unsure what to make of it. We’re too fixated on the tone and language X uses. However, that scene is not even the best display of X’s viciousness. Try another scene once Zola one-ups X by making him feel like she’s better at his job than he is.
Rather than target the low-paying customers for Stefani, Zola pulls a few marketing tricks out of her bag to raise the dollar sign. Again, X tries to reclaim his throne by grabbing Zola’s face, slipping back into his accent. Bravo keeps the camera slightly lower this time and has the viewer stare directly into X’s eyes as if they’re in Zola’s shoes. You notice X has different colored contact lenses to make the moment feel far from comfortable.
“I knew this person from Nigeria who had hazel contact lenses, and I always thought it was the oddest thing,” Domingo recalled. “That’s another thing of appropriating something that’s Western and also just not yours — but being someone else. Then, [Bravo] said we should only use one contact lens. I thought that was even more interesting because, for my money, that’s control. You get lost in his eyes, become confused because he’s always throwing you off your game.”
X is always letting people know what the possibility is. He may not kill Zola in that sequence when he grabs her face in public, but X sure lets people know he can do it.
“You never know how far X is going to go. It’s as if he’s giving out warnings. He’s like, ‘Let me show you what I can do. I can grab your face in a public place and not be afraid to do that, but I’m making a choice to drop it. And you just better keep it going because I need you,’” Domingo said.
When you have a character as complex as X is, one wonders how much that character impacts the thoughts and feelings of the actor. Does X challenge you to think differently about your surroundings? Does donning authentic villainy scare you? Domingo has been pondering those questions since he let go of the role.
“You wonder when you pour yourself into a role, and you do learn from the role, in a way. We have to recognize what is human about it and what you relate to, and I do relate,” Domingo said, with surprise in his voice. “I’m fully opposed to the trafficking of women. I’m a staunch feminist. The thing I recognize about X is how he succeeds. He’s a self-made man who’s willing to do a lot to get what he wants. I know we have the power to do that. I choose good over evil and violence, but we are capable.”
As outlandish and rich with style as Bravo’s film is, it bleeds humanity throughout. Domingo wanted to make sure his character was human in every single way. He didn’t want him to seem like a typical villain, or someone who could be labeled a full-blooded villain. X is fixated on what he wants, and he’s trying to be pragmatic about it.
Domingo shared that his character made him realize that he likes to please people. He recognizes that everyone wants something, and you have to figure out what it is that they want.
“From there, your choice would be to give it to them or not. That’s part of your control. Once you understand that and the psychology of it, you realize how human it is and how you could possibly be prey to that behavior,” Domingo said.
The conversation concluded by digging deeper into the flourishes that Bravo added to her film. While its story sends your jaw to the floor (Note: it’s based on a true event and a 148-tweet thread written by the real-life Zola back in 2015), Bravo and her filmmaking team add such details as social media notification sound effects and camera movements that mimic the look of someone scrolling down the social feed. There’s also experimentation with lighting that makes the world feel so alien but also familiar and exciting. Although Zola makes you feel uneasy at times, like many film titles in A24’s collection do, you cannot take your eyes away from it or stop stewing on it.
“I feel like it’s a good album,” Domingo said. “You may not like the whole album, but there’s going to be a couple of hits that you really respond to. And I think that’s what it is. It feels like this incredible, weird and dark collage.”
Zola is now playing at the Cinemark 14 in Denton.