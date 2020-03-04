Extra Ordinary, written and directed by newcomers Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman, had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival last year.
It’s an Irish ghost comedy about a spritely woman named Rose (a breakout Maeve Higgins) who is gifted with supernatural abilities. She can communicate with ghosts, but she has had some bad paranormal experiences in her day. Because of this, she is a driving instructor. However, when she meets a father hilariously named Martin Martin (Barry Ward) and one-hit-wonder rock star Christian Winter (Will Forte), Rose’s gifts return to the forefront.
Well balanced with comedy and genuine chills (one sequence of a body floating down a hallway is the stuff of nightmares), Extra Ordinary is a screaming success full of fun energy, clever wit and killer-good performances.