It’s quite possible for kids who watch James Bond movies to dream of being a superspy, dodging danger with the coolest gadgets around. Not for underwater cameraman and director of photography Ian Seabrook! The filmmaker saw 1965’s Thunderball and instead thought, “How did they film these actors underwater?” From that moment, Seabrook chased knowledge of aquatic filming and is now one of Hollywood’s go-to-guys when it comes to shooting sequences below the surface.
With massive productions to his credit — such as X2: X-Men United, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, and Army of the Dead — Seabrook has undoubtedly made a splash in Tinseltown. His latest work, including Disney’s adventure blockbuster Jungle Cruise and M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Old.
To celebrate his new projects and honor his past work, the Denton Record-Chronicle sat down with Seabrook for an extended chat. We discuss the creative and collaborative process, shooting with A-list stars in water tanks and oceans, and the joy of capturing the underwater action of the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starring Jungle Cruise.
Enjoy the behind-the-scenes conversation, and catch Jungle Cruise in theaters today or on Disney+ with Premier Access (subscription and additional fee required).