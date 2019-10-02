Wrinkles the Clown premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin last week, and it was one of the most intriguing titles in the weirdo litter. I mean, who wouldn’t want to know more about a documentary that centers on an unidentified clown living in Naples, Florida, who (for a fee) will scare misbehaving children of desperate parents?
Any parent knows trying to iron out the behavioral kinks of your kids is a tough gig. So maybe traumatizing your babies for life by employing a terrifying clown will make the headaches go away. Of course, I’m kidding. But it is sure is fascinating to meet the parents who thought it was a good idea.
Captured and steered by filmmaker Michael Beach Nichols (Welcome to Leith), Wrinkles the Clown kicks off as a standard documentary that introduces us to an older man who claims he is the titular terrorizer. He’s just a dude living in his van (down by the river) trying to make a quick buck by putting the fear of God in preteens.
Nichols walks us through the process of getting into contact with Wrinkles (you can call 407-734-0254 right now to leave a message and book an appointment) and features sit-downs with children and parents who used his services.
You see clips of the clown in action, the principle one being Wrinkles hiding underneath a sleeping girl’s bed (look it up on YouTube). But then the film seems a bit off and goes in an unexpected direction that has so much more on its mind. Oh, I’m itching to tell you the truth.
What unfolds is a twisted experience that is unlike any other documentary. The journey of being wowed, confused and shocked is something that will never leave your memory. It’s a new kind of nightmare.
Hurry! See it before someone spills its secrets.