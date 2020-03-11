Eventually, we all grow up. Summer breaks go from trips to the water park to resume-padding opportunities. Close friends move on with their lives and fall into other social circles. Hobbies are replaced by work to pay the bills. The inevitable change brings about heartbreak and can make us wish that we could stay put. But as difficult as it is to swallow, it’s essential to grow, learn new things and enjoy what life offers for however long it’s available.
Peter Pan is a work that knows this. It’s a poignant tale about the magic of childhood, but it’s also suffused with melancholy. Across a dozen film adaptations, the story reveals much about the nature of being a child and the bittersweet necessity of growing up. Many interpretations have picked from the lighthearted moments, such as the swordplay, the food fights, and the countless bangarang adventures with the Lost Boys. However, few lean into the parts that are greater reflections of our development.
Wendy, directed by Benh Zeitlin, capitalizes on the more profound components. Zeitlin’s 2012 feature debut, the Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild, owes a lot to the themes of Peter Pan in its exploration of a young imagination running wild amid a threatening situation.
Wendy is, more or less, a continuation of that story. It exists somewhere between the worlds of Pan and Beasts‘ central child, Hushpuppy. The new vision has its fair share of wondrous escapes from everyday stresses and parental rules, but the richest flavors come from the emotions that surround its fairy-dust optimism.
As its title implies, Wendy revises the original narrative to focus on Pan’s female companion. Rather than being drawn as the traditional English girl living with her middle-class family in London, Wendy (impressive newcomer Devin France) is a soft-spoken girl who passes the hot Louisiana days crawling the countertops of a diner, located at the edge of a train track. Her single mother (Shay Walker) is a waitress at the restaurant who shifted her dreams of becoming queen of the rodeo to looking after her three children — including Wendy’s older twin brothers, Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin).
Wendy watches as the storage engines come and go through her small window. One day, she sees a local kid hop aboard a train and vanish into the night. The moment sits with her for years, until she is allotted the same opportunity.
Like the Polar Express, lights flash to scare Wendy awake and a train slows down to tease the aspiring child with opportunity. She awakens her brothers, and the trio climb aboard to meet a young drifter, soon to be revealed as Peter (Yashua Mack). They journey to an island of kids running amok like characters in Where the Wild Things Are and screaming to a volcano that erupts at their glee. Confused about where they are and what this newfound life means, the siblings must decide if they want to believe in being forever young or return home with new perspective.
Similar to last month’s The Invisible Man, Wendy gathers enough ingredients from its source material and scatters them across an original story. Nothing feels tired about Wendy. While it may pull from the visual and thematic strengths on display in Zeitlin’s previous film, it’s a more grounded work that blossoms with creativity.
There’s a grit to its children’s adventure that seemingly has been absent since the 1980s. Films such as Legend or The Never-Ending Story may come to mind. But imagine those fantasies being pushed through the mind of a filmmaker like Terrence Malick (The Tree of Life) or Sean Baker (The Florida Project) — who both allow their cameras to float where the spirit of the film steers, capturing mundane scenes that other directors would omit.
That said, the film doesn’t wander off from what matters. There are ideas about motherhood and maturing that burrow deep in the viewer’s mind. By the film’s end, when all the emotional beats sound off like a drum, there’s a significant chance you’ll feel your heart grow in size and find yourself tearing up. It left me, as a parent, feeling more accepting of the fact that my child is growing, and that we should find the beauty in each stage of life.
Wendy is a touching new interpretation, packed with tender performances and a stunning vision. It’s a story about not growing up — but Wendy had me doing a lot of it while watching it.