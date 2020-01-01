Some films look appealing on the surface, booming with both style and color. But as soon as you step aboard, they are as uninviting as a ticket to hell.
Similar to 2018’s Mandy (a film that is revered by some critics but loathed by me), the new A24 release In Fabric has a particular tone that is difficult to sync up to, which is unfortunate because the plot description is precisely my cup of horror-infused tea.
It involves a haunting ghost story set against the backdrop of a busy winter sales period in a department store. More specifically, In Fabric focuses on a cursed red dress that passes from person to person and is followed by horrific consequences, such as dog maulings and a wrist-cutting washing machine.
Written and directed by Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy) and starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without a Trace) and Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld), the film is cut from the same cloth as Italian horror from the 1970s and ’80s. It’s an area of film that I don’t have a particular sweet tooth for, outside of some titles from filmmakers Dario Argento and Michele Soavi.
Some elements can be detected between the lines, such as the ramifications of unrestrained consumerism. However, there are arguably more accessible and fascinating works that drink from this well (like The Neon Demon, Fight Club, They Live and American Psycho).
Sadly, In Fabric is like sitting on pins and needles.