As theaters begin to show signs of life again, streaming and video-on-demand options still have a bounding pulse. A band of knuckleheads raise Cain, a kid throws his family down a hole, and Nic Cage tries to get back his stolen pig — there’s plenty to absorb from the couch level.
John and the Hole ★★★To some, watching a psychological drama in which a 13-year-old traps his family in an abandoned bunker may sound like a cinematic trip without much value. However, while this film often resembles the unsettling feelings of Gus Van Sant’s Elephant or Michael Haneke’s Funny Games, John and the Hole also uncovers a contemplative, symbolic and rewarding work.
Starring Charlie Shotwell, Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle and Taissa Farmiga, Pascual Sisto’s feature directorial debut easily could have run through the motions of its crazy situation with little to bring to the table. But, instead, it takes time to drop thoughtful moments that dig into something more profound. No moment shows this better than a mid-film conversation between the titular character’s parents about the impossibility of transitioning into adulthood.
“You never really stop feeling like a kid,” the mom remembers telling her son from an offscreen talk. “You stay the same inside, but your life becomes more complicated.”
This film may not play as well during its viewing as the playback in your head. You’ll pick up its subtleties and recognize its narrative prowess in time. Give it a rent and allow it to occupy some of your thinking space.
Rated R, 98 minutes. Now playing in select theaters (at Texas Theatre in Dallas and IPIC Theaters in Fairview) and available everywhere films are rented digitally.
Pig ★★★★There’s a pretty good chance you chuckled when you heard that Nicolas Cage would be at the center of a John Wick-like movie involving a man pulled out of peace to retrieve his stolen pig. We’re so used to seeing the ragin’ Cage screaming and killing his way out of corners that you can’t blame such a reaction. However, Pig is not John Wick. Sure, there’s an animal at the root of its narrative, but it doesn’t blossom into a bloody revenge movie. Instead, this is an unexpectedly restrained, delicate and tender anti-revenge tale about holding onto what you love and the underbelly of culinary arts.
In one of his best and most understated performances, Cage is a sly wonder here. He brings a soulfulness and weariness to his character that makes Pig compelling from start to finish. We learn more and more about him as the story progresses, and it unloads quite a few bits that have a real punch to them. Take, for instance, a scene of him giving a reality check to a cook he once knew, or a quieter sequence when he emotionally disarms an enemy.
Everyone is up to task, filmmakers and talent alike. (Special callout to Alex Wolff as a business partner in the film.) The film’s mystical nature, how it causes one to reckon with the past and its overall sentiment — you can’t help but say this is some Pig.
Rated R, 92 minutes. Now available to rent or own on digital. Still playing in select theaters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (including AMC Dine-In Grapevine Mills 30 and Cinemark West Plano).
The Suicide Squad ★★★To be completely honest, after I saw this movie, I wasn’t entirely sure what to make of it. I admire the energy that filmmaker James Gunn brings to his work, but sometimes, his material can be a bit of an overkill (see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). He seems to get too giddy over his characters and story (in Quentin Tarantino fashion) that he often leans too much into his successes. As a result, Gunn’s vision of The Suicide Squad is mean, violent and tonally messy. But, at the same time, his new movie is so hilarious and watchable. I mean, thank the movie gods for John Cena’s Peacemaker and Sly Stallone’s King Shark.
The story involves a slew of DC supervillains and others — like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) — carrying out missions for the U.S. government in exchange for reduced prison sentences. But Gunn doesn’t keep the story as simple as that. Look out for a Godzilla-sized starfish, backstabbing, front stabbing — all kinds of stabbing.
We begin in the thick of it. You see the primary mission go down before the characters are rounded up for a super-slow-motion “cool” shot of the bad-guy team in front of an epic background. Conventional storytelling is broken, sometimes for the worst and better, and we see quite a few characters kick the bucket right away. While on the one hand I admire Gunn’s daring, you feel slightly disappointed that the film didn’t lead off on a more promising foot. (Like the team breaking Harley Quinn out of captivity.)
From there, we drift from a high-energy moment, with lots of quick editing, to something more dramatic, like Bloodsport with his daughter or Ratcatcher 2 sharing her past life. Something tells me Gunn is completely aware of how the different tones don’t always transition smoothly but doesn’t care because the movie’s whole point is anarchy. It took me some time to settle with that. I wanted something that flowed more organically.
Plus, it’s hard to forgive scenes where Gunn has his mega-villain burn an entire house of birds to ashes for no apparent reason other than to create a fast track to “I am a bad guy.” The film even opens with a bird murder. It’s only when Gunn gets creative with his killings that the movie gets fun — such as a scene in which Harley Quinn mows through some guards. Instead of blood spilling everywhere, it’s flowers and sparkles.
I cannot say enough positive things about the scene-stealing Cena. Just the sight of his chrome dome and super-tight Captain America-like clothing gives you a bad case of the giggles. Throw his one-liners and tighty-whities in the mix, and you have a recipe for ultimate success. Stallone’s King Shark is a lovable character, and the same could be said of Polka-Dot Man, Rick Flag and Ratcatcher 2 — lots of fun characters.
The Suicide Squad chokes a little on its own supply, but enough joy can be found to mark it a winner.
Rated R, 132 minutes. Now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max (with subscription, no additional cost).