It’s quite remarkable when war movies can narrow the scope, uncover a lesser-known true story from its era, and can still make it feel just as thematically massive as a work produced by Steven Spielberg or Clint Eastwood. Films like 2014’s The Imitation Game and IFC Films’ Resistance are two such examples that give weight to the power of intimate storytelling as a way for viewers to appreciate the totality of war better. It’s never just one single mission, but thousands upon thousands that warrant their own feature film.
Based on actual events, Six Minutes to Midnight is the latest period drama/thriller to lead with this thinking. Downton Abbey director Andy Goddard is at the helm, working from a script by Goddard, Eddie Izzard, and Celyn Jones. Izzard herself takes the lead role in an ensemble that includes Judi Dench, James D’Arcy, Carla Juri, Celyn Jones, and Jim Broadbent.
Set in summer 1939, the suspenseful story plunges audiences into a historical rearview when Europe’s relationships are fraying. Adolf Hitler’s power is growing as Britain and Nazi Germany's tensions are at a boiling point. The action takes us to Bexhill-on-Sea's seaside town at a small all-girls school nestled into the rural landscape. However, this isn’t just any finishing school. Its pupils are entirely German and, in some cases, the daughters and goddaughters of Nazi high command.
Professor Thomas Miller, who's brought to life with nuance and admirable stoicism by Izzard, arrives at the school (the Augusta Victoria College) and begins to gather the breadcrumbs of inevitable doom. When he attempts to sound the alarm for Britain, though, he is labeled an enemy.
Six Minutes to Midnight features an outstanding cast who illuminate the film’s fact-based, war-time narrative. It melds together the intensity of a Hitchcockian thriller and the heart of Dead Poets Society. Goddard and Co. take what could have very easily been a rote biopic and craft something more intimately drawn.
The film is hitting theaters and on-demand platforms this weekend. But if you’d like to prime your interests with more flavor, watch our video interview below with filmmakers Andy Goddard and Celyn Jones. We discuss making the “micro feel macro” when telling a war story, balancing the writing responsibilities, and how Eddie Izzard helped further develop the filmmakers’ storytelling process.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, you can screen Six Minutes to Midnight at the IPIC Theaters in Fairview and the Movie Tavern locations in Bedford and Fort Worth (Hulen).