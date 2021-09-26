Two classics and two new popcorn flicks are ready for consumption on 4K and Blu-ray disc.
A Clockwork Orange
(★★★★)
The derby-topped hooligan Alex (a devilishly good Malcolm McDowell) may have a look built for nightmares, but the movie that encapsulates him is now donning a 50-year-old birthday hat. Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange may be one of the toughest sits around. Still, it remains a mesmerizing work — especially now that it’s available on 4K Ultra HD with trippy cover art.
Set in future Britain, where juvenile delinquency runs rampant and ultra-violence and sexual assault are everyday occurrences, Kubrick’s film will test your patience. McDowell’s Alex narrates the movie as he and his band of lunatics terrorize as many people as possible before capping off the time with some milk and Beethoven. Once captured, Alex is forced to face the consequences through an experimental government program that attempts to rehabilitate him by shoving violent imagery into his eyes until the thought makes him vomit.
Similar to Michael Haneke’s Funny Games, A Clockwork Orange wants you to get comfortable being uncomfortable. Yet, through all its wickedness, there’s a fascinating social commentary that addresses the issues of morality and human nature — the importance of free will and the existence of good and evil. Whether this puts thoughts in your head about how evil cannot change or causes you to question if the government should have the right to alter people’s brains, there’s still plenty to stew on five decades later.
But to those who find the mental rewards not worth the psychedelic plunge, the idea of watching the film in a sharper format may not help any of this narrative’s food-for-thought to go down. Owning A Clockwork Orange on 4K is for the completists who have already picked up The Shining, 2001 and Full Metal Jacket on 4K. I don’t see too many people snagging this for the hell of it, but who knows? Maybe diving into the dark corners of our minds helps to bring out some positivity and creativity. I can say delving into the special features definitely makes you appreciate the material more.
Rated R, 137 minutes.
Extras: Now available on 4K Ultra HD, the release includes commentary with McDowell and historian Nick Redman. On Blu-ray, the special features come with a theatrical trailer and a few retrospective/making-of featurettes and docs.
The Shawshank Redemption
(★★★★★)
What more is there to add that hasn’t already been said about this timeless classic (other than its audio/video upgrade on 4K disc)? The reason it remains so loved are due to its thematically rich story and nuanced characters. Roger Deakins’ camerawork transports us to the story’s central prison and leaves us there to meet and become a part of the inmates’ lives.
There are no big action scenes or special effects that go boom. The thoughtful narration and literary approach are enough to carry you to the end. It’s one of the few films where you’d be OK with it continuing because the mood and poetic touches are just so absorbing.
The icing on the cake is the 4K punch-up. The standard Blu-ray that was released over a decade ago was already pretty slick. There are just a few details throughout that make this the must-own edition.
The well-balanced lighting levels look rather immaculate. Save for a few moments where the deep blacks are a tad eaten by shadows, this is a crystal release that’s only elevated by its boosted audio track. Compared to the previous disc outings, you might not have to increase your volume too much throughout. It’s only when doors slam and Thomas Newman’s beautiful but admittedly howling musical score comes in that you might have to turn it down a few decibels.
But regardless of those minor annoyances, this is a perfect, immersive film that’s matched by its nearly perfect, immersive presentation.
Rated R, 142 minutes.
Extras: Now available on 4K Ultra HD, the release includes an audio commentary by Frank Darabont. The Blu-ray disc that’s included features two insightful documentaries (“Hope Springs Eternal: A Look Back at The Shawshank Redemption” and “Shawshank: The Redeeming Feature”), two storyboard specials (“Bog Takes a Fall” and “New Fish Arrive”) and photo galleries.
F9: The Fast Saga
(★★★)
At a certain point in this two-decade-old franchise, these films earned a hall pass. The filmmakers can do whatever they want — whether grounded in reality or not — and they make it work. Skydiving in cars? Hopping through buildings with cars? Taking on a fleet of zombie cars in cars? Catching people in freefall with cars? It’s truly bizarre! Yet, it never stops being fun. They can go to space or cross franchises with Jurassic World (a rumor going around on the Twittersphere) and I wouldn’t throw in my moviegoing pink slip.
F9: The Fast Saga, a title that makes about as much sense as these movies, is yet another well-greased fun machine. Absurdity levels are through the roof. The drama is about as authentic as a soap opera. It’s a lovable mess that, at times, puts its tongue in its cheek and other times straight up sticks it out. It’s a blast! And here I am, eating it all up and licking my fingers clean.
All right, plot. Why bother explaining? You know what you’re in for. The usual crew, aka Dom’s Corona beer-drinking family (including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster), get roped into some more high-stakes, world-threatening hijinks. However, this time, it gets really personal. Dom’s baby bro, Jakob (a too serious John Cena), is throwing dirt in the gang’s eyes and is after some device that does some nasty stuff. See? I didn’t need to explain it. You were up to speed before I started. But let’s keep going with expanded thoughts.
This ninth outing leans into everything that makes us shake our heads (and laugh off its stupidity). The action warrants a giant popcorn, and the comedy (intentional or otherwise) may require multiple sodas (because you’ll be spitting your drink all over your theater neighbors). The single moment that seals the deal happens halfway through when Jakob witnesses his brother Dom give a big hug to an old friend. He looks the other way out of jealousy, and suddenly, you’ll notice the whole theater erupt into laughter. It’s pure gold.
Another gold piece is Tyrese Gibson, who cracks wise like no other here. His character, Roman, constantly questions how they manage to escape impossible situations without a single scratch. It’s the same kind of feeling as Sam Jackson in Pulp Fiction when he’s trying to get John Travolta to acknowledge the miracle of making it to the other side alive. But, of course, everybody brushes it off like it’s complete nonsense, and it’s fantastic.
The set pieces are rather remarkable, too. You may feel like you’ve seen everything under this franchise’s hood, and then you’ll get a scene where the Fast team is running from the government and swinging their way across a country border with a rope tied to their vehicle. Normally this situation would cause Gandalf to say, “Fly, you fools,” and fall to his death. Sacrifice doesn’t exist too much in this world. The players live long past their nine lives — some even come back from the dead. (If you watch the trailers or pay attention to the film’s marketing, you already know.)
One more thing that should be mentioned before we close this out is how the film incorporates flashbacks. Considering Dom’s brother is involved, and we haven’t known of his existence until the screenwriters made it so here, you’re going to be looking into the rearview. You see a young Dom (an excellent Vinnie Bennett) and young Jakob (Finn Cole) in 1989. (The timeline will make your head spin. So, don’t bother trying to figure it out.) These young lads offer the most grounded sequences that we’ve ever seen in this franchise. To some, these jumps, which are tonally different, may sink the film for you a bit. I won’t make a case for these transitions working well. But I will say all is forgiven because we have cars with freaking magnets in them!
Blow a raspberry when this movie actually tries with its drama and drool when cars break all the laws of physics. F9 is a two-and-a-half-hour smile just waiting for you to see it.
Director’s Cut: The new version of the film doesn't add too much to the narrative overall. It clocks in at roughly seven minutes longer. While a great deal of the trimmed moments come from action sequences, there are a few deleted scenes worthy of note:
- Jordana Brewster’s Mia being introduced earlier, which shows how Dom is keeping the secret of Jakob’s return close to the chest.
- More footage of the younger versions of the characters, including Letty, Mia, Jesse and Vince. It adds more depth and a nice scene between Mia and Dom that should have stayed.
- Another funny scene with Cardi B that sets up her rescue a little bit better.
4K presentation: The color grading and overall clarity definitely make 4K the essential viewing route of F9. While some aspects look a little too glossy (and they also appeared so theatrically), watching cars smash through buildings, fly across the cliffside and maybe into space is about as good as it gets to nearly watching these events unfold in real life. It only helps that the Dolby Atmos mix gives some thunder to the stimulating experience.
Rated PG-13, 143 minutes (theatrical) and 150 minutes (director’s cut).
Extras: Now available on 4K Ultra HD, the release includes a very thorough and fun audio commentary with director Justin Lin, a nine-part making-of featurette, a handful of other behind-the-scenes specials, and a gag reel. So, in a nutshell, this release comes stacked. It might as well be a Lord of the Rings special edition.
The Forever Purge
(★★★)
The fifth — and supposedly final — installment in the dystopian Purge franchise pulls out all the stops. The yearly tradition of all legal crime breaks beyond its 12-hour window, plunging the United States into complete and utter anarchy. Masked assailants ride on horseback, strap every gun imaginable to flatbed trucks and have death traps strikingly similar to a Saw movie. Of course, certain aspects are rinsed and repeated here. However, the familiarity of its terror and strong characters earns The Forever Purge its stripes.
The tagline for the film reads, “All the rules are broken,” referring to an underground group that seeks to overthrow the government and turn its year-round holiday into a song that never ends. Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta and Josh Lucas lead the Forever Purge cast as Texans trying to survive these endless anarchist attacks. They must put aside their differences to defeat their common enemy and restore some order to their crumbling country.
The Purge franchise remains frightening due to its all-too-plausible scenarios. Even though The Forever Purge was completed before 2020, it feels like an eerie reflection of the Capitol breach that took place in Washington, D.C., in January. Yet, filmmaker James DeMonaco manages to keep an ear to the ground and find unique ways to connect the world of his universe with our reality. It may not always be subtle (such as a captured neo-Nazi essentially having a sexual episode over the sounds of his compatriots “purifying” America to be white-only), but these moments get under your skin.
The Forever Purge is the second-best entry in the series following 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy. It sets up thrilling events with its gunslinger aesthetic and taps into a fear that feels more familiar than this franchise has ever felt before. It’s a solid, scary time.
Rated R, 103 minutes.
Extras: Now available on Blu-ray, the release includes an alternate storyboard opening, a deleted scene, a behind-the-scenes featurette (about the stunts and chaos within), a special on the wardrobes, and a theatrical trailer.