You have to hand it to filmmaker Joe Carnahan (The Grey and Smokin’ Aces): He sure can pack a wallop of excitement, laughter and colorful characters. In Copshop, he unloads a career best that serves as one of the year’s most entertaining flicks. Carnahan’s saucy wordplay and perfectly cast ensemble add up to a thrill-a-minute blast that rains as much lead as killer-good laughs.
Carnahan pits Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo against each other in a fashion that causes you to lean in. One, Butler’s Bob Viddick, is a hit man and a no-nonsense type who's not far off from what one would imagine Anton Chigurh as if he was punched up with a more lively sense of humor. The other, Grillo’s Teddy Murreto, is a wily con artist, rocking the getup and coolness of Johnny Depp in Once Upon a Time in Mexico. Teddy is on the run from Bob and some others (including a scene-stealing Toby Huss) who want to see him in the ground rather than muddying up the crime waters.
In hopes of catching his breath, Teddy sucker-punches a rookie cop (an excellent Alexis Louder) and lands himself behind bars. However, it’s not long before his whereabouts are sniffed out. Firefights and a perfect storm of fists ensue.
Copshop is rough and entirely unapologetic. (Look out for a darkly comedic scene where Huss’ nasty assassin jokes about a blood splatter. It’s equivalent to the scene in The Departed when Jack Nicholson talks about how someone fell funny after shooting them.) We’ve been missing this kind of fun energy in our movies, and Carnahan and Co. deliver fall’s first jolt of cinematic electricity. You’ll laugh, grip your armrest and smile throughout.