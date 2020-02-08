Slasher flicks and holidays go together — at least for horror fans. And it just so happens to be Valentine’s Day on Friday, which is an opportune time to cuddle up on the couch with a sweetheart and watch movies where bloody chases ensue and twisted love stories unfold.
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
★★★1/2
Not rated, 93 minutes.
Available Tuesday on Blu-ray through Scream Factory.
Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be as much of a treat for horror fans if it weren’t for the 1981 Canadian slasher My Bloody Valentine. The film features a stalking lunatic in mining gear whose damage is done using a pickaxe. Inspired by the 1970s and early ’80s slasher glut (such as Halloween, Friday the 13th and Black Christmas), My Bloody Valentine breaks beyond the surface similarities of its genre brethren. It may have the masked killer and implausible deaths, but it also has complex characters and mystery ingredients that give it a pulse.
Scream Factory has fashioned a two-disc collector’s edition of the film in honor of its upcoming 40th birthday. Before today, it wasn’t the easiest of horror films to find, especially if you’re a physical media advocate. While its 2009 remake takes up more room on the shelf, it doesn’t much improve upon its original. This is mainly due to the first film adding actual stakes by putting its talent in the elements. It was shot in a real mine, which creates a shadowy and remarkably claustrophobic setting.
In the special features, director George Mihalka discusses how extreme the conditions were. They shot inside a mine that was hundreds of feet below the surface. Any sparks from cameras or lighting equipment would have guaranteed a dirt nap. They were forced to purchase cameras that could take in more light (Mihalka believes it was the same equipment filmmaker Stanley Kubrick used in 1975’s Barry Lyndon) and low-watt bulbs.
The undoubtedly dangerous circumstances — which wouldn’t pass muster as easily today — added another layer to the terror. When the actors were asked about the conditions during their retrospective interviews, they said they had to put such worries on the back burner to focus more on their performances.
Fans of the original may be happy to learn that the collector’s edition comes with a new 4K scan of the original negative. Not only do the picture and sound quality look and sound their best, but the release packs both the theatrical and uncut versions. The uncut version contains all the gore and blood that the MPAA had Mihalka remove, such as a toasted victim rotating in a dryer unit and a young lady’s head becoming a shish kabob. As harsh as it may sound, you have to applaud the practical effects. Many of these makeup and prosthetic effects artists’ work went completely unnoticed, but now it can be valued.
The Scream Factory collector’s edition release (available for preorder through shoutfactory.com/shop) is packaged with reversible cover art that includes the original design and a newly commissioned illustration by artist Joel Robinson. The cardboard slipcover makes it look official and slick.
The bonus content includes a theatrical trailer, TV and radio spots, a still gallery and a slew of cast and crew interviews. As insightful as the interviews are, they become a bit repetitive after a while because the same questions are asked over and over. The interviews would have played better if they were thrown into one documentary featurette. This was the same issue with Scream Factory’s release of Big Trouble in Little China not too long ago. I’m sure the disc production budget was a significant factor, but merely changing up the questions could have given the interviews more steam.
Overall, Scream Factory’s release is digging through your sofa cushions to round up all the pennies, so you can show off this disc and entertain guests with quality scares.
[[bullet]]
Shutter Island (10th Anniversary 4K SteelBook) (4 stars) It’s hard to believe it’s already been 10 years since Martin Scorsese’s atmospheric thriller Shutter Island. The glowering darkness of its mood and mystery of Leonardo DiCaprio’s central character gave it some legs. I haven’t stopped thinking about its final moments. It’s a fun and impactful brain tickler of a movie, and now it’s receiving a fancy SteelBook treatment on 4K disc.
Based on the best-selling novel by Dennis Lehane, Shutter Island centers on a U.S. marshal (DiCaprio) as he navigates what seems to be a routine investigation. However, as it quickly is revealed, there’s something more sinister under the surface. Featuring an all-star cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Williams, Ben Kingsley and Max von Sydow, Scorsese’s film still crackles with an electric fever.
In its 4K presentation, the blue and gray color palette paints your TV with details so fine you can feel your senses firing on all cylinders. The horror moments and nightmare sequences look especially striking in the ultra HD format. Some scenes that were noticeably achieved using green screens haven’t aged all that well. But then again, special effects have never really pumped through Scorsese’s strong arm. (Just look at some of the digital work in The Irishman.) Fortunately, they’re not so bad that they distract from the story’s intriguing mystery. Considering the film appears as a lucid dream, the effects aren’t too much of a stretch.
But the real draw of the release is its SteelBook casing. Personally, SteelBooks are my favorite kind of home entertainment pieces to collect. There’s a delicacy to them that makes them exciting to own. You have to take care of them, or they’ll dent or scratch very easily. They’re an investment, which is why they become so valuable after time. And Shutter Island‘s red-tented shell has a nice polished glow that shines on the shelf.
Rated R, 138 minutes.
Extras: The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray combo edition includes the previously released featurettes “Behind the Shutters and “Into the Lighthouse” on the Blu-ray. There are no additional materials on the 4K disc.
[[bullet]]
First Love (4 stars) This Japanese-language romantic-thriller begins as one film and winds up becoming an After Hours-like blood fest. Go figure. It’s a Takashi Miike film — from the director who gave us one of the unsettling and fun movies of all time with 1999’s Audition.
First Love opens up as a story about a young boxer named Leo (13 Assassins‘ Masataka Kubota) who is well on his way to becoming the next great fighter. That’s until the world punches him in the gut with a fatal tumor diagnosis. With all hopes dashed, he plans to coast until his ultimate demise.
That’s when he meets Monica (Sakurako Konishi), a young woman whose life is a never-ending tragedy. She’s a drugged-out, hallucinating prisoner of prostitution. She’s forced to turn tricks by a couple caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme. Things get out of whack when Monica flees. Luckily, Leo intervenes and saves her.
The rest of the film is a Departed-esque crime film filled with characters double-crossing one another, insane complexity and laughter. First Love is a toned-down Miike film, but the fun of his story will cause your heart to beat for it. Miike skillfully balances a tone that could have easily toppled over. He’s one of the most gifted filmmakers working today. He consistently keeps you on your toes and finds amusing ways to reconfigure familiar plot lines. And this is one you simply can’t leave on the store shelf.
Not rated, 109 minutes.
Extras: The Well Go USA Entertainment Blu-ray/DVD combo release comes with an English-language version of the films and trailers.
[[bullet]]
Also available this week on Blu-ray and DVD: After She Wakes, Hell on the Border, In Fabric, Line of Descent, Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, Roma (2018, a Criterion Collection release), Swamp Thing: The Complete Series and The Wave (2019).