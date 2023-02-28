Few movie theater chains combine creativity, cinematic fun and tasty food like the Alamo Drafthouse. There’s always so much going on that it’ll have your spirit fingers flying high.
Notable events at the Drafthouse to keep your eyes (and stomach) out for are the brunch movie screenings, which are as scrumptious as they sound. Imagine sipping on a mimosa between devouring a fried egg sandwich that’s seasoned and flavored to have you exclaim: “You’re just what I need!”
Along with your order from the special brunch menu, you are, of course, entertained by a classic movie presentation. Just last weekend at the Denton location, the Drafthouse screened the 2000 box office smash Bring It On – starring Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Gabrielle Union, and directed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Peyton Reed.
With its quotability, cheer-tastic teen story (about competing and friendship) and pom-pom-shaking soundtrack (“Hey, Mickey!”), Bring It On is a perfect, not-so-routine movie option to make a brunch screening memorable. Sure – maybe there are parts to the film that haven’t aged too well after two decades, but it’s kind of fun to cringe out loud with the crowd. It’s part of the excitement and thrills of these engagements.
And don’t worry! If you dropped the spirit stick and missed last weekend’s blast from the past, there are plenty more Saturday and Sunday brunch screenings on the horizon, such as: