Star Wars will forever be a franchise that has some of the most passionate fans. There’s just no pleasing everyone. The Last Jedi is evidence of that. Rian Johnson’s eighth-episode entry ticked off a lot of people for deviating from the original vision, while others appreciated Johnson’s attempt to “kill the past” and push toward something new.
That’s ultimately what made the prospect of The Rise of Skywalker — the ninth and supposed final installment in the Skywalker saga — so exciting. It’s as if Star Wars was burned to the ground so the next filmmaker could shape it into whatever they wanted. The fear was that returning director J.J. Abrams (The Force Awakens) would sweep up those ashes and patch them up to stick to the course. And while Abrams does just that, there’s a poetic touch to his conclusion that makes The Rise of Skywalker a thematically satisfying finish.
At the end of The Last Jedi, the Resistance — including Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) — was on the run from the First Order. Masked baddie Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) was just spanked by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and he’s in search of some dignity.
An opportunity arises when communication is being made with the thought-to-be-deceased Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Both sides of the Force are confused by signs of the Emperor’s alleged return and are trying to uncover the mystery before the galaxy enters the endgame zone. And that’s about all I can say.
The most common complaint I’ve seen thus far is how rushed Rise of Skywalker feels. There’s a lot to wrap up. Characters often jump from one place to another without any breaks. However, so much is communicated visually. For one, this is the most expansive the galaxy has ever felt. Like Johnson’s salt and red dirt planet in The Last Jedi, there are more unique worlds that don’t merely feel like various fractions of Earth.
There’s a slight pause on one planet celebrating at a festival that happens every 42 years (if I remember it correctly — and if that’s the case, that’s a subtle nod to the Star Wars franchise being around since 1977). The creatures have a way of life that would be fun to explore further. The same could be said on another planet that’s made to appear like Nazi Germany, with families’ homes being invaded.
Visually, this is the most impressive episode of Star Wars. There are shots that are absolutely breathtaking, nearly feeling as wondrous as Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. I could spend hours studying each frame to find all-new discoveries. For that richness, Abrams deserves credit.
A significant problem is how much the film falls on being another fetch quest. The characters have to get something to get somewhere else. It’s a cheap trick that this franchise has pulled so many times, much like Johnson with the casino planet in The Last Jedi. But I have to admit, the game in Rise of Skywalker is the most entertaining of the new sequel-trilogy. It has the most meaning because the characters arguably learn more about each other and themselves.
I’m sure there will be many fans who will pick this Rise of Skywalker apart for forgetting X, Y and Z. There are many conveniences, but that said, I believe Abrams has wrapped up the trilogy rather nicely. There are cool nods to the entire franchise and thrilling occurrences that are so much fun. I had a great time, and if you can let your guard down a little and know that it’s not as daring as the previous outing (no justice for “Broom Boy”), you will feel its force of awe.