In a heated duel between The Power of the Dog and CODA for the top honor and some wide-open races, here’s how our film critic is marking his Oscar ballot tonight.
Best Picture
Will win: CODA — Like a classic M. Night Shyamalan twist, CODA picked up major momentum in the final leg of the awards season. It landed key wins at the actors, writers and producers guilds. The Academy loves a crowd-pleaser, and this one is a clear favorite.
Could win: The Power of the Dog — Don’t rule this one out! Netflix cut a fat check to earn the streamer’s first best picture win, and the broad reach of its 12 nominations could be enough to see it walk away with the big win.
Should win: Drive My Car — There are some films you can sense are full of desperation for awards and box office dollars—and out of all the best picture nominees, Drive My Car is the one that feels the most honestly crafted. Its simple-but-effective narrative (about two souls connecting over grief) is about as moving and immersive as it gets.
Best Director
Will win: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — Regardless of her controversial statement at the Critics Choice Awards (where she compared herself to Venus and Serena Williams but said the tennis megastars “don’t play against the guys” like she does), Campion is uncontested and appears unbeatable.
Could win: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story — The Directors Guild of America Awards put a big spotlight on Spielberg that could have voters tipping in his direction. But it’s highly unlikely.
Should win: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car — Personally, I was not a fan of The Power of the Dog, despite being a fan of Campion (especially The Piano and Bright Star). So, on the one hand, I am in her corner for her larger body of work. But again, Drive My Car is a level of subtle artistry that I am more attracted to.
Best Actor
Will win: Will Smith, King Richard — The timing is just right. Smith gave it all, and it’s an incredible performance that deserves the trophy.
Could win: Andrew , Tick, Tick…Boom! — The spoiler spot is a showdown between and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), but I’m pulling for as the surprise because of the sheer passion he brings to his role as late playwright Jonathan Larson.
Should win: Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Will win: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye — It’s crazy to believe that none of the nominees here are in films up for best picture, and sometimes that’s the extra attention you need to snag it (i.e., Frances McDormand in Nomadland). However, this year, this is an interesting race. Many (including myself) thought Kristen Stewart would be in the front-runner, but then Chastain picked up some serious speed. Although The Eyes of Tammy Faye isn’t shy about going over the top, Chastain is the shining star.
Could win: Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers — This film was a little too soapy for me, but Cruz gives a towering performance that could easily sneak away with the win.
Should win: Kristen Stewart, Spencer — My heart is here. I love how much depth Stewart brings to Princess Diana. The character's psychology, no matter how accurate it is, is a fascinating and haunting exploration.
Best Supporting Actor
Will win: Troy Kotsur, CODA — Kodi Smit-McPhee was dominating year-end critics’ group lists. But then, more and more people saw Kotsur’s truly heartwarming work. (He’s the best part of CODA.) With wins at SAG, Independent Spirit Awards and British Academy Film Awards (and his funny and cozy speeches), Kotsur has this in the bag.
Could win: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Should win: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Supporting Actress
Will win: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — Rita Moreno won the Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in 1961’s West Side Story, and DeBose is well positioned to do the same with her take on Anita in Spielberg’s reimagining.
Could win: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Should win: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Animated Feature
Will win: Encanto
Could win: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Should win: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best International Feature
Will win: Drive My Car
Could win: Flee
Should win: Drive My Car
Best Documentary
Will win: Summer of Soul
Could win: Flee
Should win: Flee
Best Original Screenplay
Will win: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Could win: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Should win: Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World — This is the surprise win that I want to happen more than anything else at the Oscars. This beautiful film should have been honored in more categories.
Best Adapted Screenplay
Will win: Siân Heder, CODA
Could win: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Should win: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter — Here’s my second-most wishful win. Gyllenhaal should be up for director, too.
Best Musical Score
Will win: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Could win: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Should win: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog — The best aspects of The Power of the Dog exist outside the main categories. It deserves the wins for music and cinematography.
Best Original Song
Will win: “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
Could win: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
Should win: “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda may not be attending the Oscars (a family member of his tested positive for COVID), but he’s getting his EGOT (where someone earns trophies for all the major awards ceremonies — an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony). Plus, this song is beautiful, and it sounds like Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
Best Cinematography
Will win: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Could win: Greig Fraser, Dune — The Batman. Next year. Mark my words.
Should win: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Best Editing
Will win: Pamela Martin, King Richard
Could win: Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Should win: Pamela Martin, King Richard — There’s an art to how those tennis matches are pieced together. The whole flow of the film is very seamless.
Best Costume Design
Will win: Cruella
Could win: Dune
Should win: Cruella
Best Production Design
Will win: Dune
Could win: Nightmare Alley
Should win: Nightmare Alley
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Will win: Dune
Could win: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Should win: Dune
Best Sound
Will win: Dune
Could win: West Side Story
Should win: Dune
Best Visual Effects
Will win: Dune
Could win: West Side Story
Should win: Dune
Best Live-Action Short
Will win: "The Long Goodbye"
Could win: "Please Hold"
Should win: "The Long Goodbye"
Best Animated Short
Will win: "Robin Robin"
Could win: "Affairs of the Art"
Should win: "Robin Robin"
Best Documentary Short
Will win: "Audible"
Could win: "Lead Me Home"
Should win: "Audible"
The 94th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27, at 7 p.m. on ABC.