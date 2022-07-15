At Alamo Drafthouse Family Parties, theaters become your family’s place to celebrate movies in fun, immersive ways. Before showtime, kids and parents can engage with themed games, hands-on crafts, and more. Tickets include the activities and the movie.
Taking the whole family to the movies is fun, especially at the Alamo Drafthouse, where you can order tasty food and drinks while catching the latest flick. But have you ever taken your kids to a Family Party event at the Drafthouse?
Well, they’re back! These are the kind of special events the Drafthouse is known for. They kick up the excitement meter and put some of the best material in your memory bank.
At a Family Party, like one that happened recently for Minions: Rise of Gru at the Alamo Drafthouse in Lake Highlands, your family can enjoy themed games, hands-on crafts and wacky souvenirs before showtime. So, by the time you settle into your seat and order some grub, you’ve had about 30-45 minutes to get hyped up with your kids for the movie!
The Alamo Drafthouse has all kinds of events happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. So, be sure to stay up to date with their calendar to see when the next Family Party or other cool happenings are taking place. You won’t soon forget it!
Family Party tickets are about $14 and include the activities and the movie. Click the photo gallery below and watch this Instagram Reel for video highlights to see what else you can expect at your next Family Party!
Alamo Drafthouse Family Party 2
At the 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Family Party, the Alamo Drafthouse supply ticket holders with movie-themed souvenirs and activities to enjoy before showtime.