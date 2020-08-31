Denton residents find themselves with one foot in fall.
Thanks to COVID-19, this year’s summer blockbusters were either streamed online or shelved until people can pack cinema recliners and feast on movie popcorn.
Enter Walmart, with a flourish.
The giant retailer has scheduled free drive-in movies in its mammoth parking lots through the fall. Denton is on the schedule for an Oct. 13 screening of Selena, the biopic about the Lone Star Tejano superstar, and an Oct. 14 showing of the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, in which multiple superheroes sling webs as Spider-Man.
Both screenings at the 2750 W. University Drive location are sold out, but company officials said patrons can check the schedule to see if more tickets are released.
Molly Blakeman, a spokeswoman for Walmart, said the retailer’s officials decided to host drive-in movies to give American families a break from streaming movies from the couch.
“This event is all about putting a little fun back into everyone’s summer and bringing community together in a safe, socially distanced way,” Blakeman said.
At most Walmart Supercenters, the parking lot has room for hundreds of cars.
“A number of factors went into selecting the stores, including parking lot size and layout. In total, we’re hosting more than 300 movie screenings across 160 stores,” Blakeman said.
Attendees have to register for free tickets, which will be sent by email and scanned by an attendant on arrival. There are a few rules for attendees: Only five people are permitted per vehicle. Drivers should prepare to be directed to a parking spot and must stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing. Upon arrival, attendees will be given the FM radio frequency on which to hear the film.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks, but alcohol is prohibited. While patrons aren’t required to wear a mask while sitting in their vehicles, they will have to wear a mask in the parking lot if they need to make a trip to the restrooms inside the store or if they want to pick up drinks and snacks onsite.
“Walmart often leverages its parking lot space for free customer events,” Blakeman said. “To that end, the retailer has planned a drive-in event that preserves plenty of additional parking space for customers coming to shop the store.”
Staff onsite will wear personal protective equipment, and they will ensure that moviegoers maintain social distancing.
What should visitors do in the event of an emergency? The driver is asked to honk the horn and turn on hazard lights.
No late arrivals will be permitted, and if a group needs to leave early, they are asked to notify a parking attendant at the end of the row before moving their vehicle.
Blakeman said the movie screenings aren’t part of a Walmart promotion or sale, but ticket registration requires an email address.
For more information on screenings, visit thewalmartdrivein.com.