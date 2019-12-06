On Friday night, David J. Pierce finished one of his biggest musical projects of the year. He was the bandleader for the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival Spectacular, the beloved concert that ends the festival with a flourish. It's a major, collaboration-heavy concert that draws thousands to downtown Denton on the first Friday of December.
Pierce, a Denton musician and composer, will spend the rest of the week preparing for another Christmas show, "The Miracle on Industrial Street Holiday Swingin' Brunch" this weekend at Dan's Silverleaf. He swears its a simpler project than the festival. It's a brunch planned and prepared for by Denton chef Pam Chittenden, then a holiday concert meant to get you up and dancing.
"It's almost identical to the show we did when we started this (T'was the Night Before Christmas)," Pierce said. "It's a 16-piece orchestra. We’ve got strings, all the horns, a full rhythm section. Everything you find in a big band. Marion (Powers) is going to sing. It’s the same stuff, classic holiday music. It’s just my original arrangement of those classics."
Pierce, a graduate of the University of North Texas College of Music, said he's "a sucker for holiday music."
"And I’m a sucker for the goodwill and cheer, even from people who might be cynical the other 364 days of the year," he said. "I wanted to put on a show, and I was like 'how can I get the best musicians in the Metroplex together for a good time?' And all of a sudden there’s this surplus of support."
Proceeds from tickets sold at the door will benefit Serve Denton, a nonprofit agency that partners with other nonprofits to stretch their services. Pierce said as soon as word got out that Serve Denton would be a beneficiary of the show, support started pouring in to make the brunch show a success.
Pierce said his orchestra will take on the classics — secular and sacred. He chose from the standards, he said, and then arranged the music to make a set list that will shake up the seasonal favorites
"When I started working on this, it was all over the map," Pierce said. "It was everything from like a very classic Irving Berlin 'White Christmas,' you know, something that's just really silky, to some songs with a very heavy New Orleans vibe to some pop music. It’s about, hey let's enjoy some good holiday music and good food."
Foodies take note: Chittenden, the founder of Pam Food, will whip up smoked salmon with buckwheat blini, Christmas meatballs, herbed new potatoes, beet and citrus salad and assorted desserts. Pierce will strike up the orchestra at 1 p.m.
Pierce said he relishes the challenge of revisiting a familiar song from a new point of view.
"I love, for example, the 1940s-style 'White Christmas' vibe with strings and very romantic sounds," he said. "But I also like taking a song and turning it on its head and doing it the way no one has ever heard it. It's one thing to take 'I’ll Be Home for Christmas' and doing it nice and silky. But I love taking 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' and giving it a real New Orleans vibe. Or coming up to 'Let it Snow' and putting that Guys and Dolls 'Luck Be a Lady' spin on it. I like surprising people, but giving them a familiar song. That's a huge thing when I try to write, and Christmas is such a great template for that kind of thing. How many times have you heard 'Let it Snow?' So you want to do it, and knock people’s socks off. I want to make it super impactful and high energy. Good times all around."