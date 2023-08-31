'The Good Mother' Still 1

From the three-time Academy Award®-winning producer of 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'The Good Mother' follows journalist Marissa Bennings who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend Paige to track down the killers. Together, they confront a world of corruption and drugs in the seedy underbelly of a small city in upstate New York. As they get closer to the truth, they unearth an even darker secret. Starring two-time Academy Award®-winner Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke and Jack Reynor.

 Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

I only have the best things to say about The Good Mother — a slick, engrossing, and intelligent murder mystery with a powerhouse cast, including Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke, and Jack Reynor. 

Operating like a classic film-noir, The Good Mother follows newspaper journalist Marissa Bennings (Swank) in Albany, NY, trying “to break paralysis and process grief amidst one of the worst drug epidemics in history.” She learns that her estranged son, Michael, has been murdered. Soon, Marrisa forms an unlikely alliance with her late son’s pregnant girlfriend, Paige (Cooke), a former junkie. With the help of Marissa’s other son, Toby (an excellent Reynor), a police officer, the three work together to make sense of everything and discover who’s behind it.

'The Good Mother' Still 2

Olivia Cooke and Hilary Swank as Paige and Marissa in 'The Good Mother.'
'The Good Mother' Still 3

Jack Reynor as Toby in 'The Good Mother.'

