Day four of Thin Line Fest brought a jammed-packed crowd into downtown Denton throughout Saturday evening.
Thin Line Fest attendees watched the selected films at the Campus Theatre, while locals shopped for art and listened to live music during the Denton Makers Fest at the Square Saturday afternoon.
The festival boasted more music and partnerships this year centered around downtown Denton.
Partnerships included the Denton Makers Fest market that featured over 90 vendors selling their respective arts and crafts.
The organizers of Denton Makers Fest, David Baker and Madison Mercer, said Thin Line Fest founder Joshua Butler allowed them to grow their market with the collaboration and bring a bigger crowd to the market and festival.
“It gave us the opportunity to grow real quick,” Mercer said. “And more publicity to have so more foot traffic and a little bit more visibility.”
Originally, the market was supposed to be hosted at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios like they did last year.
Butler came with a proposal that Baker and Mercer couldn’t refuse — to have the market at the square.
“He proposed the idea of having a festival on the square, which was like our five-year plan,” Baker said. “We’re here in year two … so it was kind of the best of both worlds.”
Baker said Bultler also wanted a younger crowd to try to attract more people to Thin Line Fest. Baker said it also allowed the selected vendors to sell their art and craft to locals and festival attendees.
“But most importantly, like we’re able to have triple the amount of artists, and just so many more people buying from these artists, which is the end all be all goal for us,” Butler said.
Locals also got the chance to see live music at the Square, including performances from Frankie J Reinke’s Grown Adult Men.
Mercer and Baker said they plan to have the market again next year.
Music Video showcase at Thin Line
The music videos category was the festival’s newest edition, which debuted on Friday. More music videos were shown at the Campus Theatre on Saturday evening, with the video directors and artist answering questions after.
One notable video was They Don’t Make ‘Em Like Willie Anymore by Blacksmith Rose, which was an homage to their love of Willie Nelson’s music and how it’s been an important part of our lives.
“The reason why we did this is, well, we love Willie Nelson,” Little Rose vocalist for the band said during the Q&A.
The crowd cheered when Rose told the crowd it was Nelson’s birthday. Nelson, 90, was born on April 29, 1933.
The band went to different cities around Texas, where videographer Claire DeJarnett would film them next to Nelson’s mural and statues.
Other music videos include Conversations, directed by Anthony Najera, who made a music video that followed Denton-based artist penny bored in multiple locations around Denton that influenced her style and life.
The festival continues on Sunday.
