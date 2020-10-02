On the Rocks
Rated R, 107 minutes.
Opens Friday at the Inwood Cinema in Dallas. Releases October 23 on Apple TV Plus.
★★★★
I believe it was Ben Affleck who once said marriage is work. I’m not going to remind you of how his marriage turned out, but his statement is true. Marriage is work. It’s a commitment of love, sacrifice and understanding, and so much more. As we’ve learned during this pandemic, things can happen. You can lose your job, your mind, and your thoughts can send you down some dark rabbit holes covered by anxiety.
Of course, Sofia Coppola’s latest film, On the Rocks, doesn’t occur during the pandemic. However, certain emotions and images may remind you of living out the same day each day. It’s a well-captured truth of the modern world. Coppola’s stingingly relatable, funny, and heartfelt father-daughter dramedy will not weigh you down. But rather, it offers a cinematic shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold, and an environment to laugh at our struggles and misinterpretations. It may open you up in an elegant way.
In the film, an excellent Rashida Jones portrays Laura, a successful Manhattan author and exhausted mother of two. A suspected adultery case between her workaholic husband (a perfectly outside-the-box casting of Marlon Wayans) and co-worker puts an unfavorable pause on Laura’s motivation to produce her next great work. As a result, she asks her mischievous, wealthy, and charming father (a priceless Bill Murray) for advice. Like a dad engaging in a merry chase with his six-year-old daughter, Laura’s father whisks her off to play detective in hopes of hopping off the emotional rollercoaster and returning to normalcy.
While this may sound like the premise of a screwball comedy, Coppola (Lost in Translation) is a filmmaker who finds exciting and touching paths to mold life's mundanities into materials of interest and fun. To watch Jones’s Laura patiently wait outside of her daughters’ school each day while a chatty Cathy (Jenny Slate), a.k.a. Vanessa, fills her ears with collapsing arguments of frustration is a delight of understanding. We’ve all been there, and those moments of relatability don’t slow their roll in this story. Getting your kids ready for school, anyone? Or how about your Roomba acting like your life and knocking against your walls and furniture during a moment of peace?
You may be asking yourself: Why do I need to relive my own life struggles through this movie? Catharsis, for one. Joy, for another. (Yes, there is so much joy to be found in On the Rocks.) And thirdly, advice and guidance. Perhaps you’re stuck in your own life and are looking for something to act as a pendulum swing and knock you out of your funk. I believe Coppola’s film has that power.
But what really keeps your bottom planted in your seat is the relationship between the central father and daughter. Although there are plenty of laughs to absorb (I mean, it’s Bill Murray after all), it’s not all picnics and singing songs (or, in this case, whistling). There are times when these characters challenge each other.
Murray’s father character definitely seems like a guy you’d want to have a beer with, but he also has his troubles and past. He’s very forward and friendly, and a bit of a womanizer. His own acts of infidelity stir the pot and make it difficult for Laura to trust his guidance. All this is a lot to process and nearly puts Laura in a delirious state. She’s confused and unsure of what’s the best route to take. Honestly, I could probably watch these two characters go through life’s ups and downs across several films. The characters are rich and lovable.
On the Rocks hits all the necessary beats to make you feel and enjoy yourself. Coppola and Co. find just the right balance in scale and tone, neither underplaying nor melodramatically overstating the emotions it explores. Go love it!