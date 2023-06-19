'Past Lives' and 'You Hurt My Feelings' Feature Image

Now playing in theaters is two of the year's very best films. One is a sprawling narrative, while the other is a perfect snapshot of marriage.

 Images courtesy of A24 Films. Graphic by Preston Barta.

The film distribution company A24 is not just a house for weirdo movie lovers. For every Lighthouse and High Life, there’s a C’mon C’mon and 20th Century Women. And this year, we got eccentric oddities Problemista and Beau is Afraid welcoming two terrific romantic dramas: Past Lives and You Hurt My Feelings.

'Past Lives' Still 1

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.
'Past Lives' Still 2

Seung Ah Moon and Seung Min Yim portray Na Young and Hae Sung at 12 years old.
'Past Lives' Still 3

John Magaro and Greta Lee star as Arthur and Nora in 'Past Lives.'
'You Hurt My Feelings' Still 1

From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most.
'You Hurt My Feelings' Still 2

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Beth in 'You Hurt My Feelings.'
'You Hurt My Feelings' Still 3

David Cross and Amber Ramblyn star in 'You Hurt My Feelings.'

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags