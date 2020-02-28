Sometimes when life gets you down, you need to let out a really ugly cry. Whether you are looking for an epic tragedy, life-affirming heroics, or just a story that will leave your mascara in a tissue, a good crying jag can be it’s own therapy.
Netflix’s latest film, All the Bright Places, directed by Brett Haley (I’ll See You in My Dreams and Hearts Beat Loud), is a poignant and intimate portrayal of grief. It understands pain and how it can be triggered, but it also offers some sage advice about how to find yourself again. Maybe even a better self – one that steps out of comfort zones and makes bold moves.
You don’t need to be grieving to enjoy and learn from All the Bright Places. It has a universal appeal that hits all kinds of aspects of growing up and living.
Based on the 2015 young adult novel by Jennifer Niven – who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Long Shot and Mindhunter‘s Liz Hannah – the story centers on the love between school students Violet Markey (Elle Fanning of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith of Pokémon Detective Pikachu). They first meet on a bridge. Finch is taking an early morning jog and notices Violet standing at the edge, looking over with a fixed expression. Like a good Jack Dawson, he casually walks over to talk her down. But really, it’s unclear who saves whom. Both are fascinated by death and dance on that line for different reasons.
At school, the two pair up for a project to discover natural wonders of their Indiana home. But the pair learns more than travel trivia. Through Finch, Violet can find happiness amid her tragedy. And it’s because of Violet that Finch can be his weird, live-out-loud self. But what story would this be if there weren’t hurdles to clear along the way? Because of this, they must continue to save each other while they navigate their troubles.
The Denton Record-Chronicle recently spoke with director Brett Haley.
Preston Barta: Your previous work explores themes of death, age and legacy. All the Bright Places pulls from the same thread, but it filters it through a story of youth. What made this perspective more significant to you?
Brett Haley: “Everything is amplified when you’re young. Things feel almost bigger than they actually are. Even though this film is dealing with some incredibly big things that are emotionally justified, when I was young, I was very emotional. Everything that happened to me was immediate, and I felt it all. There’s a great Feist song called ‘I Feel It All,’ and that was me.”
“I think the kids are pure. They’re not as jaded, and life hasn’t had its way with them. It’s a nice bridge to do a movie like I’ll See You in My Dreams, The Hero and Hearts Beat Loud – the latter of which has three generations in it, and that younger generation comes off to do this film. I think I was just incredibly moved by this material and these characters, and it felt right. It felt like something that I wanted to put out in the world – something complex, human, raw, real, and ultimately life-affirming.”
Something that I have gathered from your body of work is how much you seemingly believe in subtlety. You don’t treat the audience like they’re idiots. Is that something that you’ve recognized about your storytelling?
“I think it’s something that has come naturally to me. My brother is an amazing storyteller. His name is Joshua Ferris, and he’s a novelist. He’s nine years older than me, and he’s always been this person who I’ve looked up to when it comes to storytelling. He and I have always had those conversations over the years about, what I liked to call, lean in. You always want your audience leaning in. You don’t want them confused to the degree that they are frustrated and they want to turn the movie off. You want them intrigued. ‘Wait, what is going on here?’ — ‘Hold on a second. What was that?’”
“If they know everything little thing at every moment, there’s nothing for them to discover. They lean back, get bored and become complacent. But if you keep them leaning in, ever so slightly, without overly confusing them, suddenly you’ve got them engaged in a conversation. They are now part of the journey in the narrative. They are actively involved in the film while watching it. That’s the goal for any good film. Everybody loves a little mystery.”
You also have a knack for making what could be a silly moment and making it feel grounded and charming.
“I think that’s the goal here, right? In essence, you have a heightened story. It’s a big, emotional story, and my job is to make the audience believe and buy it every second and never-ever question the characters and what they’re doing. ‘Oh, come on! They wouldn’t do that!’ I want you to believe in it, love the characters, feel their energy and understand their ‘why’ at all times.”
“It was a process of working with [Hannah] on the script, a process of working with the actors in rehearsals and on set, and then in the edit. You’re constantly working to find that balance of humor, emotion, honesty and groundedness. But you also want big moments. This movie needs those big moments and romantic scenes. So, you just have to find a way to balance all that. I try to make things for a large, universal audience. It’s a bit of an impossible task, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t try.”
How did you go about coming up with the visual language and using music as a tool rather than filling some emotional void?
“I think Badlands and Bright Star were my biggest cinematic-feeling movies. They both were in my mind when shooting this film. I think Say Anything is also a big part of this movie. That’s a pretty significant pendulum swing, but I think that’s what this movie is. It was my goal to have a little bit of all those things in this.”
“Music is incredibly important to me. Scenes like Finch singing that song that he does, I heard that song when I was trying to get the job. I knew that song, and I pitched that idea. I was very passionate. I knew that was his song from the beginning. And working with Keegan DeWitt — who wrote all the songs for Hearts Beat Loud and all the scores for all my films — he and I talked at length about really wanting to do a score that was incredibly emotive. That’s why we got an orchestra. It was such a dream. I think it matches the size of this story and the individual moments.”
What significance does the scene when Finch talks about “how the smallest places can mean something” personally have?
“I think it can be anything. It’s about who you’re with. You could be in an alleyway. But if you’re with a person you love and something memorable happens, that place now means something to you. You can be in the happiest place in the world and have something terrible happen to you. That’s what it is. We can go and create memories and experiences. Finch doesn’t want Violet to sit around and wallow in grief and self-pity.”
“I think there’s a healthy amount we need to do when we’re grieving. But we also need to get back up on the horse and have experiences again because we only get one go-around. I think Finch is very aware of that, and is trying to help Violet through that. For instance, their first [assignment stop] is not marvelous, but it becomes very memorable. That’s the joy of it. Finch puts his money where his mouth is and aims to create memorable experiences with Violet. He manages to open her up, and it’s just a rock in the middle of the woods.”
Finch and Violet’s relationship is founded on quotes. They constantly share quotes with each other. What are some quotes that have given you the tools to keep stepping forward?
“I’m a movie quote guy. I’m always quoting movies. I think about various movie quotes from time to time, and they help me. That’s why we make movies and tell stories because there are these things that we can all relate to. When someone says something, whether it’s funny or memorable, it hits you in a big way. I hope there are viewers out there who will watch this film and take a quote away from it. I hope they keep that line, carry it with them and have it help them in moments of need.”
“One quote that I think about quite often is at the end of Ferris Buller’s Day Off: ‘Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.’ Also, in Grosse Pointe Blank, which is one of my favorite movies, there’s a funny one where Martin Blank says, ‘ I’m feeling uneasy man. I’m just dispassionate, I’m bored. It’s hard to sustain a good mood. I’ve got problems with work, you know, concept execution stuff. And I’m just ill at ease.’ I love those quotes.”
All the Bright Places in now streaming on Netflix.
PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and on RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrestonBarta.