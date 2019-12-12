Denton realtor Chrissy Mallouf is a Christmas junkie.
“People know I can be a little extra,” she said. “What better time to be extra than Christmas?”
She starts putting her lights out before Thanksgiving (no worries, decoration purists, she doesn’t turn them on in October) and has a habit of buying vintage motorized figures and features for her display.
Mostly, though, Mallouf said she loves to see how neighborhoods get their holiday cheer on.
“I grew up in Denton, and my grandparents used to have a house on Highview — that was the place in Denton back in the day, Highview,” Mallouf said. “They would have these big decorations in their yard. It used to be a big thing. The Denton Record-Chronicle would list all the places you could see lights and decorations. I would go to the Denton Record-Chronicle and find the addresses.”
As a real estate agent dealing in residential property, Mallouf notices homes, yards, landscaping and any kind of ingenuity that makes a house look like a home. She said she started thinking about the holidays, and how much people talk about lights.
“With social media, people can talk and share the best places to go to see lights,” Mallouf said. “In the different mom groups on Facebook, people always ask where to go to see Christmas lights. The answer is always Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie. Those places do have great lights, but there are great lights in Denton, too.”
Mallouf launched “Chrissytacular,” a contest to find the best lights and decorations in Denton. It runs through Christmas. Mallouf will accept nominations through Dec. 22.
Anyone can nominate a local resident for an award. Just vote online at http://bit.ly/chrissytacularholidayhomes. Fill out the form with the address, the reason you’re nominating the home, a photo of the home lighted after dark and your name and email address.
Mallouf said you can nominate your own home, too. She posts a photo of the winning yard on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/soldbychrissy. Winners get a sign in their yard and a Home Depot gift card.
The grand prize winner will get a free holiday light installation or removal worth $500 from a local business that wishes to remain anonymous, a $100 Home Depot gift card and a trophy.
“Really, this is about community,” Mallouf said. “I was looking for ways to build community and have fun.”
The first winner, announced Dec. 6, is Denton resident Mike Vance, who dressed his home at 314 Magnolia St. in Denton in lights and handmade cutouts.