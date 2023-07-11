Denton real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf is about as local as they come. Her family has lived in the area for generations, with her grandparents formerly owning the city’s old Piggly Wiggly, and her husband was also born and raised in the city.
So, although she never really pictured herself on television, when the opportunity to promote the hometown she loves came up, it felt like a natural fit.
“It’s like, we are Denton, so it’s fun to be able to sell the city,” Mallouf said.
From Denton staples like Beth Marie’s Ice Cream to popular events like the North Texas Fair and Rodeo, Mallouf is sharing a little of what life as a Denton resident is like on the newest season of the national television show The American Dream. The series showcases lifestyle and real estate in cities across the United States, with real estate professionals showing off the areas they know and love.
Mallouf said she got an email from the show’s producers inviting her to meet them in Dallas, where they were talking with potential show hosts. Mallouf and around a dozen others were chosen from a pool of about 40 agents representing the Dallas area, and she began filming in June, sharing behind-the-scenes peeks into local spots like LSA Burger Co. and Komodo Loco.
The experience has been a fun one, Mallouf said, giving her a chance to introduce Denton to people who aren’t familiar with its culture.
“When I talk to my clients that have come to Denton and spent time here, they tell me they never knew Denton was a thing, then they have lunch here and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this town’s really cool,’” Mallouf said.
She has also been able to learn more about the local spots she frequents as a lifelong resident, interviewing business owners and getting glimpses of what happens behind the scenes.
Mallouf is set to continue filming through the end of the year and, if all goes well, may continue into next season, she said.
The first episode featuring Mallouf will air July 22. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Fox Nation and YouTube.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.