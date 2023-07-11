Denton real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf is about as local as they come. Her family has lived in the area for generations, with her grandparents formerly owning the city’s old Piggly Wiggly, and her husband was also born and raised in the city.

So, although she never really pictured herself on television, when the opportunity to promote the hometown she loves came up, it felt like a natural fit.

At Beth Marie's

Denton real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf will take viewers to some of her favorite Denton businesses on The American Dream.

