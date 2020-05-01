Editor’s note: If you or your club, group, church or nonprofit is making or donating masks and would like to be included in an upcoming listing, send your or your group’s name, contact information, website and details on how people or groups can get a mask to Features Editor Lucinda Breeding at cbreeding@dentonrc.com.Last week, the Denton Record-Chronicle featured a small Denton business, Rose Costumes, that has made and donated more than 11,000 handmade cotton masks to about 77 organizations. The newspaper also featured a University of North Texas fashion design professor who has designed, made and donated antimicrobial masks.
Another small business in Denton, Community Pharmacy, has donated more than 80,000 masks thanks to an anonymous donor. Kelly and Nancy Selby, owners of the pharmacy on Teasley Lane, said their staff has delivered the masks to first responders, other pharmacies, assisted living and senior living centers, home health groups, group homes, ministries serving on the front lines, Denton ISD child nutrition, volunteers who are serving meals daily to those in need and their own customers.
The masks were donated to the pharmacy with the stipulation that they be given away at no charge.
Community Pharmacy is giving five masks and an inspirational card to every customer until supplies run out. Community Pharmacy has also made hand sanitizer free for many facilities.