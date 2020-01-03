The first meeting of the Visual Arts Society of Texas will feature a presentation by Denton painter Randall M. Good. The meeting will be 6:45 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
Good uses conte, watercolor and goldleaf to bring the characters and landscapes from his personal cosmogony — an origin story explaining the universe. Good recently exhibited work from this latest series in Cantos from the New Pantheon at UNT on the Square.
The meeting and presentation is free for society members, $5 for non-members. For more information, visit www.vastarts.org.