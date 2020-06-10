200613_drc_news_brbarbecueimg2.jpg

Denton resident Katie Taught hands a meal bag to a passenger at Cross Timbers Church, Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Cross Timbers Church Pastor, Toby Slough, hauled out his smoker and began broadcasting a live cooking show on Thursday nights at 7pm as a fun way to interact with church members online. It quickly turned into a way to use his passion for cooking to help others. He led a team on Saturday in cooking 3,500 pounds of meat. The team was prepared to give away smoked taco meals to the first 2500 people who drove through Cross Timbers Church on West McKinney.

A local church will serve a free barbecue lunch in Denton on Saturday.

The Hope Center, a ministry of Cross Timbers Church, will assemble the areas best barbecue chefs to make a free lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 312 W. McKinney St.

“No questions asked, no judgments made. You need food? Come get it,” said Hope Center Director Chris Roach.

The ministry made tacos for 2,500 in May in its first Feed the City event. The barbecue event will start with a rib cookoff from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The chefs will then give the goods away in the drive through event on Saturday.

The Hope Center gives away free groceries and children’s meals from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and offers Friday Fun Family Night with free to-go dinners and activities for children from 5 to 6 p.m. every Friday.

