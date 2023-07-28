Todd Hall can do it all — in the local art scene, that is. He teaches guitar classes, is an active member of the Denton Songwriters Guild and hosts weekly spoken word workshops at Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery.
The Tuesday evening spoken word workshop and Songwriters Guild meeting both took place at Yellow Dog, combining two creative writing projects. This reflects Hall’s advice to young writers to take in different art forms to inspire their writing.
“I really like the idea of each of the arts responding to each other,” Hall said. “Take in all the arts. And sciences, too. Everything. Take it in and then give it back.”
Yellow Dog is a perfect venue for these projects because owner John Bramblitt is focused on helping the local art community thrive.
“This town is really, really special,” Bramblitt said. “I hear about Austin. People talk about it being less funky, less weird. And I think, well, my goodness ... if that can happen to Austin, then it could happen to Denton. And we have to make sure that that doesn’t happen here.”
One group that supports Denton’s local creatives is the Songwriters Guild. Hall got involved with the group, which was founded in 2015, shortly after it started. Tuesday was the first time the group held its monthly meeting at Yellow Dog because its previous meeting venue, Killer’s Tacos, closed at the beginning of July.
Songwriters perform songs inspired by a certain theme at each monthly meeting. At the end of the meeting, the performers vote on the theme for next month.
Tuesday’s theme was “I Like Your Shoes,” which led to a wide variety of songs. DSG President and local musician Matt Grigsby said that sometimes the hardest thing about writing a song is simply beginning the writing process. These prompts provide a starting point.
“A phrase in my [unreleased song ‘Waiting for the Sun’] is ‘an empty piece of paper is a frightening thing,’” Grigsby said. “And it is, but once you get going, it’ll just roll out. So, sometimes, the hardest thing is just getting started.”
Hall’s writing workshop also helped aspiring writers find a place to start. At each weekly workshop, he employs a different method to inspire writing. On Tuesday, he used the “cut-up method,” in which a writer cuts words out of a book or magazine and rearranges them into an original piece.
“This is one way to lead you to a discovery or a surprise,” Hall said. “Once you have a bit of this text, look through and just find words or phrases that you like and cut those out. And then arrange them in a way that you find beautiful, and just paste those on a piece of paper. And that’s your first draft.”
Bramblitt has wanted to host a spoken word night at Yellow Dog for a while, so he was happy to meet Hall when he came into the bar one day. The two of them got to talking, and now the art bar has been hosting the spoken word event for about three weeks.
“When it comes to poetry [and] usually when it comes to painting, it’s not necessarily something that’s going to make you rich,” Bramblitt said. “But it’s something where, if you have a passion for it, you just have to do it. And you don’t feel whole unless you’re doing it. And it seems like Todd is one of those people where he wants to bring that out of other people as well.”
Hall also shares his passion for the arts by teaching guitar to people of all ages, even modifying his techniques to teach students with special needs. He said the arts are important not only for individuals, but also for any community as a whole.
“I just think, in general, that creative communities [and] art communities are important for any society,” Hall said. “Because they encourage us to keep looking, to keep thinking, to see possibility [and] to recognize diversity. ... I think it’s the arts that save us.”
