Todd Hall
Todd Hall gives prompts and instructions during a Denton Songwriters Guild and spoken word poetry workshop Tuesday at Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery.

 Photos by Camila Gonzalez/For the DRC

Todd Hall can do it all — in the local art scene, that is. He teaches guitar classes, is an active member of the Denton Songwriters Guild and hosts weekly spoken word workshops at Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery.

The Tuesday evening spoken word workshop and Songwriters Guild meeting both took place at Yellow Dog, combining two creative writing projects. This reflects Hall’s advice to young writers to take in different art forms to inspire their writing.

Cut up poetry
Two participants look for words to use in their cut-up poetry during a workshop with Todd Hall this week. A combined spoken word workshop and Denton Songwriters Guild meeting took place Tuesday at Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery.
Creating poetry
Workshop participants create poetry using words cut out from books, magazines and other papers on Tuesday at Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery.
