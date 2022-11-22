'Blood Relatives' Still 1

Victoria Moroles and Noah Segan portray father-daughter vampires Jane and Francis. They're embark on a road trip to decide whether to sink their teeth into family life.

Thirsty for a vampire movie with more of a sweet tooth? Open your heart to Noah Segan’s Blood Relatives – a charming, playful and reverberant father-daughter road comedy that’s now streaming on Shudder.

Laced with the punk-rock energy of Near Dark and Raising Arizona‘s comedy and good vibes, the film follows vampiric drifter Francis (Segan). While he may be a century (and some change) old, he looks like a 35-year-old Fonzie with piercing canines and Jedi mind tricks. But trust me, these are the joys you’re looking for.

Noah Segan, the writer, director and star of 'Blood Relatives,' now streaming on Shudder.
Victoria Moroles is a young and talented Mexican-American actor who can be seen recurring in the latest season of Netflix’s 'Never Have I Ever.' She most recently starred in Hulu’s comedy feature, Plan B; and is likely best known for her recurring role in MTV’s 'Teen Wolf.' Prior to this, Victoria starred in Disney Channel’s hit-show 'Liv & Maddie' and alongside Uma Thurman in Lionsgate’s horror film 'Down a Dark Hall.'

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

