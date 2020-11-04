Let Him Go
Rated R, 113 minutes.
Opens Friday.
★★★½
When news broke that Kevin Costner and Diane Lane would be teaming up again after Man of Steel, I figured this would be another one of those “old people in love” kind of movies. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, but one hopes for something more profound.
Well, in what is perhaps one of the biggest surprises of 2020 cinema, Let Him Go hits like a shotgun blast to the heart. It’s as if filmmakers Noah Hawley (Fargo series) and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone series) got together with author Cormac McCarthy to pen a beautifully tender and suspenseful drama about loss and redemption.
The story is relatively simple: A family tragedy unfolds in 1960s Montana. Two grandparents set out to rescue their grandson from a dangerous household in the Dakotas (led by Melissa Leo-lookalike Lesley Manville, who’s no doubt channeling Jean Smart from Fargo: Year Two).
Similar to No Country for Old Men, the film will often slow down its wordplay to allow viewers greater access to the characters’ emotions. A lot rests on the hearts of retired sheriff George Blackledge and his wife Margaret (a dynamite pairing of Costner and Lane), but director Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone) finds so much in between the lines to focus on.
Audiences shouldn’t expect to be as much of an emotional wreck as the plot may lead you to believe. Tragedy does happen, but it’s early on, and it isn’t presented overwhelmingly. Bezucha knows when enough is laid down to pick up and become invested as well as when it’s too much to swallow. Fortunately, there are moments of sweetness sprinkled throughout, such as can be seen in the film’s best scene involving Margaret and George reminiscing and thinking about the little things that have stuck with them over the years.
As the story progresses, the tension naturally picks up. The Blackledge family inches closer to danger when they meet Bill (Jeffrey Donovan), the eldest in the Weboy family. Bill is the kind of person who is like gum that you can’t get off your shoe. He has this haunting grin and calmness about him that sticks. When we meet the rest of the Weboys (including Will Brittain, Adam Stafford, and Connor Mackay) at a pork chop dinner, the sweat will roll. Prepare your teeth for clinching as you move forward.
Let Him Go has a title that takes on new meanings as it goes along, and that gives it some depth. It’s not as ambitious as it could have been - there are a few logical blunders tossed in - but its truths are more sweet and gentle. It’s special, and it serves as the spark of good feels we could use right now.