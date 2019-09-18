Denton Toastmasters will host a special guest at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the fourth floor conference room at Good Samaritan Society - Lake Forest Village, 3901 Montecito Dr.
Anna LeBaron, a toastmaster and the author of The Polygamist's Daughter, will share her story at the event. She'll also discuss the importance of communication skills for today's professionals.
After her speech, attendees will have a regular meeting of prepared speeches, table topics — which are impromptu speeches — and evaluations.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/30vAN3Q, or send an email to Renee Ruff at vppr.dentontoastmasters@gmail.com.