Local radio station KUZU-FM (92.9) will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a record convention and concert this weekend.
In collaboration with Recycled Books, Records & CDs, the nonprofit radio station will launch the “Revolution 6” benefit concert and Revolution Record Convention on Saturday, July 22.
Here’s what attendees can expect:
Revolution Record Convention
The Revolution Record Convention will be held at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22.
The convention will feature a full day of local, regional, and national vendors of collectible vinyl records, posters, memorabilia and other forms of music media. It will also feature live panels and entertainment.
General admission will be free starting at 11 a.m., but attendees can pay $10 online to get in one hour early at 10 a.m. For one of these early-bird tickets, visit https://real-waves-nlgl.squarespace.com/gifts/early-bird-ticket.
The full schedule includes:
10 a.m. — DJ Alberto Lopez’s Music Without Borders, spotlighting Indigenous music across landscapes.
11:30 a.m. — Interview with Stuart Sikes, a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer.
11:30 a.m. — DJ Ernesto Montiel’s Sonido Tumbarrancho, featuring a limitless flow of music not restricted by style or genre. Songs and pieces might be traditional, modern, contemporary, experimental, improvised, far out, cute, acoustic or electronic.
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — “Wax Poetic: A Conversation on the Cultural Impacts of Vinyl” will include panelists featuring recording engineer Stuart Sikes; Jeffrey Liles, artistic director of the Kessler Theater; Keldrick LaShae Scott, owner/producer of Gitmo Records; G.I. Sanders, owner of NTX Vinyl; and Cade Bundrick of Recycled Books.
1 p.m. — DJ Mariel Tam-Ray’s Electricity Comes From Other Planets will feature indie, garage, DIY music and other curiosities.
2 p.m. — Interview with Jeffrey Liles, artistic director of the Kessler Theater.
2:30 p.m. — DJ Dave Rummel’s Denton Obscura will feature “songs you think you’ve heard before that sound familiar but are really new to your existence,” according to event organizers.
3 p.m. — Interview with Daniel Huffman, a colored vinyl art presser who has worked for bands including the Flaming Lips and Tobacco.
4 p.m. — DJ Will Frenkel’s Thyme for Lunch
5 p.m. — DJ Heidi Knapik’s Heidi’s Happy Hours of Polka Powers will showcase accordion-centric polka with a wood-wind-whirl guaranteed to keep your toes tapping.
Revolution 6 concert
Across the block at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., a night of music is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $10.
Attendees can get in for no additional charge by purchasing a record convention early-bird ticket.
The concert lineup will feature the following mixed genre of bands and artists performing across the venue’s three stages:
- 8 p.m. — DJ Courtney Marie
- 9 p.m. — Captain Moon and the Silver Spoons, prog party funk
- 9 p.m. — DJ Josh Prisk
- 9:30 p.m. — Laughing Matter, local psychedelic hardcore punk
- 10 p.m. — Local songwriter Ceci Ceci, Spanish tunes
- 10 p.m. — DJ Matt Lensing
- 10:30 p.m. — San Marcos-based artist Attic Ted, theatrical synth punk and carnival performance art music with masks
- 11 p.m. — Secrecies, shoegaze synth noise tunes
- 11 p.m. — Mike Wiebe and Frenemies, an hour of comedy
- 11:30 p.m. — Dallas-based artist Loners Club, soft goth alt-soul
- Midnight — DJ Chris McGaha
- 12:30 a.m. — Austin-based artist Shane English, industrial electronics
- 1 a.m. — DJ Aaron Goekler
