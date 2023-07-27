Champion freediver Alessia Zecchini, left, and expert safety diver Stephen Keenan, right, seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. The Netflix/A24 documentary 'The Deepest Breath' offers a look at the thrilling rewards and inescapable risks of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.
Remember the Oscar-winning Free Solo, the white-knuckle account of Alex Honnold’s 900-meter vertical rock climb without ropes or safety harnesses? What about Fire of Love, the bright-burning exploration of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Kraft’s lives and careers? Now, imagine a new documentary that equally puts one at the edge of their seat and heart through the wringer.
That’s Laura McGann’s beautifully rendered, immersively told The Deepest Breath.
The Netflix/A24 film captures the story of Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini, who’s determined to break the world record by plunging into the blackness of the ocean without an oxygen tank. Her goal: slow down her heart rate and descend to what’s equivalent to twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, both down and back up.
All that’s there to support Alessia is one rope that travels down to her depth goal and safety divers led by Stephen Keenan of Ireland. Stephen meets Alessia around 30-40 meters down on her return to the surface to ensure she safely emerges. Unconsciousness strikes most commonly within 5 meters of the surface, where expanding lungs suck oxygen from the diver’s blood. It’s a dangerous sport that requires just as much mental work as physical work.
The intensity is there from the get-go, but what really makes your heart beat during The Deepest Breath is the partnership and love between Alessia and Stephen. McGann artfully transitions between their individual stories throughout the film until the two meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. We see these strange twists of fate lead them together as they grow up loving the water and chasing challenges to instill purpose. It’s lovely to see the stars align for them, which deepens the viewer’s investment in the world record dives. Just keep the tissues close.
Q&A
To delve deeper into the emotions and intensity within The Deepest Breath, the Denton Record-Chronicle had the recent opportunity to speak with McGann (2016’s Revolutions) about letting/not letting her own humanity surface during the discussions and the impactful themes.
Watch the five-minute chat below, and head to Netflix to catch the documentary and feel your heart grow in size. Enjoy!
