If you grew up loving classic adventure films like Romancing the Stone, The African Queen and 1999’s The Mummy, there’s a chance you’re going to eat up everything that Jungle Cruise serves — and probably lick the plate clean. It’s so jam-packed with good feelings, fantastic puns, and popcorn-flavored action that you’ll likely make it an annual viewing tradition. Sure, the computer-generated effects may surface a grimacing face, but it’s Dwyane Johnson and Emily Blunt having a swashbuckling time in the Southern Hemisphere. What’s not to love?
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows and the upcoming Black Adam), Jungle Cruise follows a down-on-his-luck riverboat captain, Frank Wolff (Johnson), who runs a modest — yet hilariously manufactured — jungle cruise to lure in tourists. It’s full of fake dangers, like a snapping hippo and a cannibalistic village. This is until the day Frank swaps out his artificial thrills for the real thing.
Frank meets intrepid explorer Lily Houghton (Blunt), or as Frank calls her: “Pants.” She asks Frank to take her and her brother, MacGregor (a hilarious Jack Whitehall), to a legendary tree with magical healing properties that could change medical science forever. However, to get to this mystical place, they’re going to have to go through the heart of the jungle, which comes with the classic Indiana Jones-style puzzles and cursed bad guys.
From the moment the film starts, you could line its story beats with The Mummy. There’s the exposition-heavy opening with narration, a hard-to-find location, a confident male lead and a butt-kicking female lead. There’s even a gag with a ladder that’s pretty much lifted from the library scene in The Mummy. However, while it may seemingly borrow these bits from other movies, Jungle Cruise shakes just enough of them up to make it its own fun adventure.
The biggest reason the movie deserves your time is the casting. Johnson and Blunt make a dynamite pairing. They challenge each other’s egos and constantly poke fun at each other, whether it’s Frank’s golden puns or Lily calling out Frank’s dishonesty. It’s a joy from start to finish. Plus, the corners the characters are backed into are riveting. Look out for a great sequence when they must solve a centuries-old puzzle underwater. (Learn more about that scene at DentonRC.com with our video interview with underwater cinematographer Ian Seabrook.)
Jungle Cruise is a good old-fashioned blast. It perfectly blends adventure and mystery with parody. The way it plays with classic character tropes will bring about a big smile. So, sit back and enjoy. You’re in for a treat.