The arrival of COVID-19 forced the Denton Juneteenth Committee to celebrate online, just like local film and music festivals before it.
"We didn’t think there was any way to do an in-person event," said committee member and City Council candidate Birdia Johnson.
Juneteenth commemorates the arrival of Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston in 1865 to finally compel Texas confederates to free their slaves. Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, declaring Confederate slaves free as of Jan. 1, 1863. Texas was one of the most remote of Confederate states, and its slave owners didn't free their slaves quickly or consistently. When the Army sailed into Texas on naval ships, Texans couldn't continue the institution.
The Denton Juneteenth Committee launched a virtual celebration that starts on its website at 3 p.m. on Friday and continues through Saturday,
Johnson said participants will be invited to click on the programming they want, which includes a mix of music, slam poetry, a 30-minute workout, story time, talent show and more and enjoy the celebration at their own pace. A community Juneteenth gathering will happen from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, planned by young organizers after the protests of racism and police brutality reached Denton two weeks ago.
"The young people reached out to us after the protests and we wanted to support them. As tragic as the way this came about, I think the younger generation has really learned that life has so much value," Johnson said. "It’s important for them to connect, and everyone having a good time is important. All of this has brought them closer and has taught them the value of life. The community is undergirding this with them. We've been their age but they haven’t been ours. I’m impressed they wanted to do something."
Johnson said the committee followed the lead of committee member who is experienced in websites, and who connected them to help in developing an online event.
"We had to go through many avenues to find out the ways to do that," she said.
Juneteenth is equal parts homecoming and Fourth of July for black Texans.
"The whole sense of gathering and family and spending time with each other, that's what people will miss this year," Johnson said. "That’s one of the major holidays for people. I have had people calling me from out of state. Someone called me from Louisiana to find out if we were going to have the event. They were really disappointed. I'm from Mississippi, so I didn't know about Juneteenth until I got here to Texas. That was one of the most enlightening celebrations. It was so much fun, getting together and eating. It was the best celebration and that’s why I wanted to get involved, because I wanted it to keep going."
The hardest part of planning the digital events was not having the parade. The committee decided to have a single float and the Juneteenth honorees show up somewhere around Southeast Denton, announce the area where it will be and having locals find and photograph the float before sharing it on the Juneteenth Facebook page.
"It was trying. It was challenging to figure that one out. The grand marshal, the community they were willing to go that extra mile to make this happened," Johnson said. "No one turned us down. And I really appreciate that."
Denton Black Film Festival has two streaming Juneteenth events. "Juneteenth '20: Virtual Pop Up Film Event" is a free screening of short films by black filmmakers and about black lives and experiences. The films stream from 7 to 9 p.m. this Thursday. From 1 a.m. this Friday to 4 a.m. this Saturday, Denton Black Film Festival will stream Miss Juneteenth. The film follows a single mom, Turquoise Jones, as she struggles to raise her daughter to follow in her high heels to win the crown of Miss Juneteenth. Rent for $6.99 or buy it for $12.99.