'JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH' Interview - Kaluuya, Fishback, Stanfield & Plemons

“They were giving them the tools to free themselves...It made me understand [the Black Panther Party’s] goal was also an internal revolution.” - Daniel Kaluuya
Just days before the release of Judas and the Black Messiah, the film’s cast — including Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jesse Plemons — spoke with the Denton Record-Chronicle over Zoom. We discuss growth lessons, poetic inspirations, and the art of delivery in their depiction of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton’s betrayal by an FBI informant.
For all that and more, watch the below video interview with the cast. And be sure to check out Judas and the Black Messiah this weekend in theaters or on HBO Max.