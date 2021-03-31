As part of the Texas Tunes Series, the Lewisville Grand Theater will present local jazz pianist and Steinway artist Arlington Jones with his band, The Brethren, performing at 6 and 8:30 p.m. on April 10.
Jones is a classically trained jazz pianist and prolific composer. Using lush harmonies, careful grooves and infectious energy, Jones fuses traditional and modern jazz. He peppers his performance with ragtime, stride, classical, blues, Latin, funk and sacred styles.
Jones is an independent recording artist, composer, and producer under his label Zamaria Records. He has recorded multiple albums and has written piano music books, including his own branded jazz piano techniques book, master class, and music web series, The Way I Hear It. Jones tours internationally and has performed with many artists and groups. He contracts commissioned works, specializing in jazz piano concertos and modern sacred choral pieces.
Both concerts will be at a reduced capacity to allow for socially distanced seating.
Tickets cost $25 to $35. For reservations, visit MCLGrand.tix.com or call 972-219-8446. The Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater is located at 100 N. Charles St.