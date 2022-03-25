Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.
Based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller by Min Jin Lee, Apple TV+’s new drama series, Pachinko, captures the grand scope of its multigenerational tale, spanning from the early 1900s to the 1980s.
Starring Minha Kim, Lee Min-Ho and Academy Award-winner Youn Yuh-jung (Minari), the story follows the lives of a Korean family who try to reestablish themselves in Japan following the occupation of their country at the turn of the 20th century. The narrative progresses through the years (from the events of World War II to the 1980s), and we see the struggles and sacrifices the family makes in the name of survival across four generations.
Told in three languages (Korean, Japanese and English), Pachinko beautifully portrays the microcosms of life. It’s riddled with difficult situations, both for the characters and viewers. However, the series also weaves in little triumphs along the journey that are too lovely to ignore.
1 of 2
'Pachinko' Still 1
Courtesy of Apple TV+.
'Pachinko' Still 2
Courtesy of Apple TV+.
Next to For All Mankind, this is the best dramatic work Apple TV+ has ever produced. It all expertly comes together through the collaboration of its storytellers and on-screen talents.
One notable talent behind its beauty is Justin Chon (Blue Bayou), who directs select episodes and serves as an executive producer of the series. The Denton Record-Chronicle recently sat down with Chon via Zoom Video to discuss his experience of shaping the series’ stillness and stunning lighting.
The first three episodes of Pachinko are now available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by weekly releases on Fridays (with eight total installments).