The ink masters are coming.
The Harvest Moon Tattoo Expo will bring tattoo artists and tattoo collectors together for three days of contests, performances and Best of Show tattoo demonstrations. The expo starts with load-in on Thursday night, with the contests, vendors and activities starting noon Friday and wrapping up on Sunday. The expo will be at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Tr.
Artists from tattoo studios will attend — including artists from Denton parlors Dark Age, Smilin' Ricks, Arsenal Tattoo and Denton Tattoo Co. (A note: to get tattooed at the event required an advance booking). Each day features a tattoo contest by visiting artists. From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, artists will compete in strangest, job stopper, Japanese and Texas-themed categories. From 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, artists will compete in black and gray small, black and grey large, color small, color large and portrait categories. From 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, artists will compete in traditional, torso (back or front) and arm or leg sleeve tattoo categories. Deanna James, formerly of Denton's Dark Age Tattoo Parlor, is participating. James appeared on season 10 of Ink Masters.
Tickets cost $20 for a one-day pass, $50 for a three-day pass, $10 for students on Sunday. Military and first responders get in free all weekend. Children under 12 get in free with an adult. For tickets, visit https://www.harvestmoonexpo.com/tickets.