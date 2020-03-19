Denton Arts & Jazz Festival offered North Texas music, food, art and fun this past weekend at Quakertown Park in Denton. Shown here, children play in large inflatable balls at the kids play area of the festival Sunday, April 28.
Next to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo, Denton Arts & Jazz Festival is the biggest cultural event of the year in Denton. On the last weekend of each April, hundreds of thousands of people swarm Quakertown Park for three days of free music, hundreds of booths selling fine art and multiple stages filled with activity for three days.
At about 10:45 a.m. today, the board of the Denton Festival Foundation said they'd decided to postpone the biggest festival of the year.
Jake King
"It was an agonizing but necessary decision and we are working diligently to come up with alternate dates that will work with all parties involved in the event," officials wrote on the event's Facebook page. "Please be patient as we try to fit all the pieces back together. We hope to have an announcement on dates soon."
Rescheduling the event is a demanding feat. The event features six outdoor stages, several of them decidedly small, but that attract thousands of spectators, and one indoor stage. There's a large children's art area including a 15-station art tent and a percussion instrument petting zoo, carnival features such as rides, facepainting, a climbing wall and bounce houses. The sprawling food court sells everything from corn dogs to funnel cakes. Officials are faced with rescheduling hundreds of musical acts and performing groups, including headliners Tower of Power, Doyle Bramhall II and Brave Combo.
