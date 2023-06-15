It’s Father’s Day weekend meaning it’d be a great time to take the father figure in your life out and around Denton.
Dance your way to El Taco H’s Latin night for some drinks and dancing; enjoy some tunes from the Denton-based Two Bit Swing Band, which is performing a Father’s Day show Sunday; and beat the heat by splashing others with water balloons during the Bearded Monk’s Water Sports Day.
Friday
Beer Alley Movie Night: ‘The Mummy’
Where: Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
When: Friday, 9 p.m.
Watch the free screening of the 1999 film, The Mummy at the Bearded Monk. Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and others accidentally awaken a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as it searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love.
Treats and eats will be available from Brockhouse Jerky, the Blind Fox food truck and the Bearded Monk, itself.
Latin Night at El Taco H
Where: 213 E. Hickory St.
When: Friday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
It’s a night of Latin rhythms, drinks and food at the downtown Denton taco shop. Don’t know how to dance? The shop will have experienced dance instructors who will guide attendees through basic steps and moves.
Saturday
Denton Juneteenth Parade
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
In addition to live music and celebrating on Friday night, join the Juneteenth celebration starting Saturday morning with Denton’s annual parade. The 2023 parade will begin at the Denton Civic Center, make its way through downtown Denton and around the Square to end at Fred Moore Park. Check out the full lineup for Friday and Saturday’s events, as well.
Water Sports Day
Where: Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, 3 p.m.
Beat the heat by splashing around with water balloons or a water gun. Enjoy some summer brews from the Bearded Monk and Denton County Brewing Company and snacks from the Blind Fox food truck.
Viva La Cultura Market
Where: M&B Tiny Shop, 208 E. McKinney St., Suite 150
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Viva La Cultura Market showcases Latino and local vendors selling handmade accessories, jewelry, art and clothes.
One Love One Heart Pride Market & Festival: 80’s Edition
Where: Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m.
The Bless Your Bones Boutique is hosting the One Love One Heart Pride Market featuring various local vendors. Dress up in ‘80s-style garb and receive a free gift.
Denton County Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Show
Where: North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enter your fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers to compete in the annual show.
Star Wars: Armada Tournament
Where: d20 Tavern, 112 W. Oak St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Play or compete in Star Wars: Armada at d20 Tavern. Players will play as the fleet admiral, serving with either the Imperial Navy or Rebel Alliance. The player’s job is to issue the tactical commands that will decide the course of battle, as well as the fate of the galaxy.
Sunday
Two Bit Swing Band: Father’s Day Show
Where: Dan’s Silver Leaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Tickets: Tickets start at $12
Take the father figure in your life to enjoy some Western swing tunes during Father’s Day. The Denton-based band will cover tunes from Bob Wills, Asleep at the Wheel, Milton Brown, Ernest Tubb, Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Django Reinhardt and George Strait.
Sunday Makebreak: Woodburned Father’s Day Keychain
Where: Denton Crossing, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 106
When: Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Make a wood-burned tag keychain as a gift for your dad.
Blood Drive
Where: First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St.
When: Sunday, June 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Denton is hosting a blood drive. Make an appointment to donate blood on Sunday.
Drag Show at Lucky Lou’s
Where: Lucky Lou’s
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Tickets: $14 to $56
Head to Lucky Lou’s for its monthly drag show all about Pride Month this June, featuring local queens and kings including Rex Luther, Psyril Cybin, Pheonix D’Nasty and Onyx Fury.
