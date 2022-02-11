'I Want You Back' Feature Photo

Emma (Jenny Slate) and Peter (Charlie Day) fear that they have lost their shot at happily ever after and hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back.

Nowadays, romantic comedies tend to poke fun at their own brand to feel fresh. I Want You Back, starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, doesn’t lean too much into the knowing-wink. Instead, it returns to basics and rather pokes fun at ourselves, such as our idiotic daily behavior and how we don’t always have the perfect things to say. The movie’s commitment to being genuine amid its rom-com high jinks, the chemistry among its acting talent, and overall sweetness slap a goofy smile on your face that just won’t quit.

In the movie, Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) are total strangers who work in the same building. One day during a work break, they instantly connect over the same problem: They’re both a crying mess because they were unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. While the old adage “misery loves company” certainly rings true, Peter and Emma hatch a plan to beat their pain by helping each other win back their exes. Their lovers may have moved on with other people, but the duo isn’t going to let that fact or their 30s keep them terrified at the prospect of having to start over. Game on!

Right out of the gate, I Want You Back has an infectious energy that’s a blast to be around. Sure, heartbreak is a bummer, but the movie, and Slate and Day’s performances, make the truth hilarious. Whether it’s Emma tossing out all of her ex’s protein shakes in the kitchen sink, not thinking through how the powder is just going to flow up all over her face, or Peter trying to maintain his composure at a kid’s birthday party, crying louder than the “Happy Birthday” song, I Want You Back never goes too big to take you out the movie and notice the screenwriting. It’s genuinely funny, grounded and steers away from the all-too-common mean spirit of most romantic comedies.

I guarantee you won’t find a more enjoyable and heartwarming date movie than this going into Valentine’s Day weekend. Go love it with a loved one!

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and on RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrestonBarta.

