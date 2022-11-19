Hundreds of bikers withstood the cold and waited at the start line for the official race start of the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis 40th Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally. Race officials rang their bells and rolled out on the streets as the event started at Denton High School on Saturday morning.

It has become an annual tradition for the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club to host its Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally for the community to support its youth Key Clubs program.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Recommended for you